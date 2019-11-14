Southwest City's board of alderman voted to hire Lois Frye as a temporary city clerk at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

This appointment comes on the heels of a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in which former city clerk Missy Zinn was terminated due to alleged poor bookkeeping and performance. Mayor David Blake noted that he did not believe Zinn was personally at fault but rather that she was given poor training by the clerk prior and lacked guidance from accountants.

Police Chief Bud Gow proposed a number of updates to the employee termination policy. He suggested that, upon termination, employees must release all keys, cell phones, credit devices, accounts and passwords. Those who refuse to do so will have their paycheck withheld and may be charged criminally and face civil litigation. Gow noted that all locks and passwords should be changed and any accounts that a terminated employee had access to be closed. Gow also recommended a minimum of two people be authorized on all city accounts.

The board of directors for the Southwest City Senior Center approached the council to discuss the future of the facility. Mayor Blake explained that, when Director Melissa Lance became a salaried employee instead of contract labor, the center's cost increased significantly due to benefits and insurance.

"It was never intended for labor costs to get so high," he said.

Alderman Amber Killion noted that Lance doesn't solely work at the center; she also fills in behind the desk at city hall. Alderman Killion suggested that Lance continue as director and also serve as an assistant city clerk to complete bank reconciliation.

"That way City Hall could absorb some of [Lance's] salary costs," she said. "We could keep the center open for the community and utilize an employee already on the payroll."

Board member Danielle Smith asked if the city would allow the center time to become self-sufficient. She proposed that the board fund utilities for one year and the city cover insurance and salary costs.

Board member Robin Reichardt said she has reviewed the budget and tentatively believes the board could fund utilities and insurance if the city could fund Lance's salary -- and nothing catastrophic befalls the facility.

City Clerk Lois Frye suggested the council review budgets for 2020, then take action regarding the senior center. The council agreed.

Departmental Reports

Mayor Blake noted that Anderson Engineering will host two public hearings this week regarding the proposed water system improvements. The first session will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Simmons Room of the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library. The second session will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, immediately following the first session.

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to four motor vehicle accidents and one medical call, conducted traffic twice and provided one lift assist. Clark said Engine 2 is repaired and awaiting pick-up. He also reported that newly purchased eDispatch software has been installed.

Alderman Joe Carpenter inquired about some parameters of the proposed water system project. He asked Clark if electronic read meters would be introduced. Clark said the project can always be requested in a funding proposal. Alderman Carpenter noted that the city's only opportunity for future expansion is along Highway 90, but the water line there is notably small. He asked how would the city accommodate for possible growth. Clark said there are plans to interconnect with an 8-inch line.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported the street department has been busy clearing storm debris and hanging Christmas decorations in town. The water department has successfully winterized and survived the first freezing temperatures. Clark said he replaced an outdoor bearing on a ditch rotor at the wastewater treatment plant as well as a vacuum pump at the lift station in Blankenship Park.

Police Chief Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued seven tickets, responded to one motor vehicle accident, assisted one agency and taken 69 additional calls for service. Gow informed the council that the city has been awarded a new boat for the fire department through a DOD grant. He said the Zodiac landing craft is located in Richmond, Va., and valued at $18,000. Gow is currently waiting on a shipping quote.

New Business

The council heard from William McCaffree, project attorney, in regard to his qualifications and services. He said he would be responsible for overseeing project plans, financing, construction and compliance throughout. Alderman Carpenter asked if McCaffree would need to be paid out-of-pocket or if his fees would be reimbursed through grant money. McCaffree said that his contract reads that if the project is not built, he does not get paid.

McCaffree went on to commend the city on pursuing the best funding options for the water system project. "I've done more than 150 projects in my career," he said. "You don't get this kind of financial support often."

In other business, the council:

• Approved a resolution verifying compliance with requirements to qualify for funding through the USDA;

• Voted to begin audio recording all open and closed meetings; and

• Consulted with insurance agent Linda Hathaway regarding health insurance options for city employees.

