It was a beautiful, sunny Sunday to gather and worship in God's house at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted everyone and special prayers were requested for Wayne and Becky Johnson, travel prayers for Mark, Jarrod and Grant, the Don Simpson family, Bob Bryan's son Terry, Debbie, the Verdayne Stockton family and the Chloe Epperly family. Alesia Parish shared a praise. Our annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served in the fellowship hall. The dinner is free and everyone is invited and welcome to attend.

Linda Abercrombie gave the devotional, "When Bad Things Happen," and read Psalm 28:7, "The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in Him, and I am helped; therefore my heart greatly rejoices, and with my song I will praise Him." Sometimes it becomes easy to misjudge God, but we need to grow in confidence with our Father who is always worthy of our trust.

Mitchell Lett and Rick Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. In celebration of Veteran's Day, the congregation joined voices in singing "Oh, Beautiful for Spacious Skies" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic" led by Karen Gardner, with Susan Cory at the piano. We appreciate the service of our veterans which ensures our freedom to worship. May God bless them.

Joe Brattin filled in at the pulpit for Brother Mark and began by sharing his testimony. Joe read Philippians 2:1-11 which tells of Paul's teachings about how everyone should live imitating Christ's humility. Joe said where there is a church, there are people and when people are involved there will be problems just as Paul planted a church, evangelized, moved on; then there were problems. Paul says it should be all about Jesus and nothing else.

Joe referred to Philippians 2:1-2 and said, because there is encouragement and fellowship, everyone can have the same joy as it tells in verse two, "Fulfill my joy by being like minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind." Joe said everyone should be like minded and humble as it tells us in verses 3-4, "Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself. Let each of you look out not only for his own interests, but also for the interest of others." Joe told us that we need to take care of ourselves, but we also need to help others who can't do it on their own.

Joe mentioned, "All things are created through Christ. Jesus Christ is the word of God. He has a great love for us. He wants to redeem us. He left heaven and took on the likeness of man to rescue and redeem us from the sin that can consume us. God wants us to live by His word, but gives us the examples and means to live by His word. We serve a Savior that was tempted like us but never sinned. He can help us when we are tempted. God's instructions are not vague like some of the instructions received when trying to build or put something together."

Joe talked about three things Jesus Christ did. "First -- He emptied himself. Jesus Christ emptied himself of His heavenly deity to be like us. That's what to do when we are saved. Empty all of the bad stuff and be forgiven. Second -- Jesus Christ humbled himself." Joe referred to Philippians 2:8 and said, "We must be humble to be a Christian. We are not to think of ourselves less, but we are to think less of ourselves. We are to put others first and put God's will before ours. We are to put our desires second behind Christ. Pride and humbleness don't go hand in hand. God is a jealous God. Put Him first. Jesus Christ wants God to be number one. Christ is our example in how to serve and help others with humbleness." Joe mentioned that the third thing Jesus Christ did was being exalted. "After humbling himself, God exalted him and lifted him up." Philippians 2:9 says, "Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name." Joe said, "Jesus Christ is crowned in glory and our best promise from God is to be exalted; also when we become sons and daughters of God. He will lift us up on that last day also. We will be exalted by God. That is our great promise. To bow before Jesus now is salvation."

Philippians 2:10-11 says, "That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Chris is Lord, to the glory of God the Father."

In closing, Jesus wants everyone around God's throne with Him. "Jesus gives God the glory. Our attitude should be like Jesus wanting to serve God with all He has. Jesus Christ emptied himself, he humbled himself and He was exalted by God. Salvation begins our walk with God."

Our hymn of invitation was "The Savior is Waiting," and Jerry Abercrombie gave the benediction.

Everyone is welcome to come worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

Religion on 11/14/2019