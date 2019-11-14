In December, it will be 100 years since Pineville was incorporated as a village, Mayor Gregg Sweeten told the Pineville Board of Aldermen at a short meeting Tuesday night.

This year will also mark 85 years since Pineville was incorporated as a city, Sweeten said. He proposed doing something special at the lighting of the city square following the Christmas parade. The Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m.

Alderman Scott Dennis said the city could get State Rep. Dirk Deaton to have a resolution created in the state house of representatives. Alderman Ann Crowder-Sanders said the city could talk to the McDonald County Historical Society for more information about the history of Pineville.

Sweeten said the resolution incorporating Pineville as a village is the first one on the books. He said he needs to scan a copy and frame it.

He also reported the city's new Christmas tree came in and some of the lights were not working. After some discussions with the company that supplied the tree, a replacement is on the way, he said. Also, a 12-foot "see-through" Christmas tree was planned to go by the LED sign, but it also had some lights that were not working, and a replacement is on the way.

In other business, the board approved paying bills in the amount of $41,412.

