File Photo/McDonald County Press Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance at the Noel Christmas Parade, set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. City officials also are organizing a vendor fair and a Little Miss and Mr. Noel Christmas Pageant prior to the parade. All events are free. Entry forms are available at city hall.

Noel city officials are planning to host a new Christmas activity next month in an effort to bring the community together.

The city will host a Little Miss and Mr. Noel Christmas Pageant for children. The 12:30 p.m. pageant will feature 2-4-year-olds dressed in clothing featuring the theme, "Christmas Around the World," said organizer Deby Hopping, Noel city clerk.

Organizers are planning the pageant and a vendor fair, in addition to the Christmas parade that afternoon at 2.

City officials hope the added festivities will make for a fun community event for families.

"I looked at activities that the Noel Betterment Association had hosted (in the past)," she said. "The city is hosting the parade and we started exploring ideas. I decided to pick up the ball and run with it."

Organizers chose the theme to incorporate and include all Noel residents.

"We want to bring the town together," Hopping said.

The pageant crowns and capes have been obtained, and organizers are hoping to secure a backdrop as well, she said.

Participation in the pageant is free.

Volunteers are also assisting Hopping with organizing a vendor fair that begins at 10 that morning on the grassy knoll by Arvest.

No fees are being charged for participation, Hopping said.

She hopes that vendors are encouraged to participate and sell goodies, such as hot chocolate, and offer items great for holiday shopping.

Parade plans also are quickly coming together. The McDonald County High School Marching Band and the Junior ROTC already have committed to participate, she said.

Santa is expected to make an appearance on the fire truck at the end of the parade. Santa will be available for photos with children after the parade, she added.

Anyone wanting to participate in the parade with a float is encouraged to contact her at city hall.

"We're really excited and want to get the word out. Any churches, clubs, organizations, 4H, any club with horses, are welcome to participate. We want the schools to be involved as well."

All the events are free and open to the public.

Anyone interested in participating in the pageant, parade or vendor fair may contact city hall in person, Hopping said. All forms should be submitted to city hall by Dec. 6.

