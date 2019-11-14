Several members of the 2019 McDonald County High School football team have earned all-conference honors.

Leading the way is senior Michael Williams. Williams was named to the second team as both a wide receiver and a defensive back.

Trent Alik also earned second-team honors as a receiver. The junior was also named honorable mention as a defensive back.

Also earning honorable-mention honors were Kaidan Campbell (guard), Junior Teriek (running back), Jack Teague (linebacker) and Bailey Lewis (punter).

