Several members of the 2019 McDonald County High School football team have earned all-conference honors.
Leading the way is senior Michael Williams. Williams was named to the second team as both a wide receiver and a defensive back.
Trent Alik also earned second-team honors as a receiver. The junior was also named honorable mention as a defensive back.
Also earning honorable-mention honors were Kaidan Campbell (guard), Junior Teriek (running back), Jack Teague (linebacker) and Bailey Lewis (punter).Sports on 11/14/2019
Print Headline: Mustangs Earn Honors
