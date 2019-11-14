It was recently announced that three members of the 2019 McDonald County Lady Mustang volleyball team earned postseason honors.
Leading the way is junior libero Kaycee Factor, who was named to the Big 8 Conference first team.
Also earning all-conference honors were Erin Cooper and Adyson Sanny. Cooper, a junior setter, was named to the second team while Sanny, a senior outside hitter, earned honorable-mention honors.Sports on 11/14/2019
Print Headline: Lady 'Stangs Volleyball Earns Postseason Honors
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.