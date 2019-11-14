It was recently announced that three members of the 2019 McDonald County Lady Mustang volleyball team earned postseason honors.

Leading the way is junior libero Kaycee Factor, who was named to the Big 8 Conference first team.

Also earning all-conference honors were Erin Cooper and Adyson Sanny. Cooper, a junior setter, was named to the second team while Sanny, a senior outside hitter, earned honorable-mention honors.

Sports on 11/14/2019