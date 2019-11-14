The McDonald County eighth-grade girls' basketball team beat Joplin 24-8 on Nov. 7 to improve to 2-0 for the season.

Natalie Gillming led a balanced Lady Mustang attack with seven points. Nevaeh Dodson added six points, while Carlee Cooper had five, Anna Clarkson four and Katelynn Townsend two to round out the scoring.

Joplin claimed an 18-13 win in the B game to drop McDonald County to 1-1 on the year.

Nevaeh Sontag had three points, while Yarecci Quintero, Corina Holland, Katherine Chevaili, Lily Cunningham and Grace Walthall had two points each to account for the McDonald County scoring.

McDonald County opened the season with a 25-12 win over Seneca on Nov. 5.

The Lady Mustangs were led by Dodson with 10 points. Townsend and Cooper added four points each. Lily Cunningham had two and Clarkson one.

McDonald County added a 10-2 win in the B game.

Sontag scored four points and Quintero, Chevaili and Walthall had two points each to lead McDonald County.

Seventh Grade

The McDonald County seventh grade also defeated Joplin, claiming a 21-12 win to even its record at 1-1.

Kara Montgomery led the Lady Mustangs with 12 points. Rylee Anderson and Vivianne Latham added four points each. Jaily Jenning had one.

Joplin claimed a 14-10 double-overtime win in the B game.

McDonald County was led by Keele Parsons and Maddie Allison with four points each and Anissa Ramirez with two.

Seneca handed the seventh grade a 43-12 loss in the season opener.

Montgomery led McDonald County with six points, while Jenning had four and Anderson added two points.

McDonald County made it a split with a 16-2 win in the B game.

Allison scored eight points and Makenzie Horton, Hailey Rose, Shylynn Deering and Parsons had two points each for the McDonald County scoring.

