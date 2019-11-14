The JAG program at McDonald County High School is reaching students who have academic potential but also have barriers to success.

JAG stands for Jobs for America's Graduates. It has been around for 38 years and serves more than 63,000 students in 1,500 communities in 35 states. Sara Reynolds, who teaches the JAG class at the high school, said the program has doubled in size in Missouri from last year to this year. This is the first year for the program at McDonald County High School.

Reynolds teaches a classroom to work curriculum. She is working on creating core competencies that are necessary for college or career, such as verbal communication, writing, being able to get along with employees or managers, and being able to budget money.

To achieve this, she uses several methods. Employer engagement is one -- bringing employers from the community into the classroom to speak, and also looking for job shadow opportunities, she said. The class also goes on field trips to observe different occupations that the students might be interested in and goes to job fairs.

Reynolds said she tries to create the interview experience by bringing in people to do interviews with the students.

Her goal is to have the students employed, in an apprenticeship, doing some type of on-the-job training in a job that has opportunities, or in college.

"It's a unique program because it's small and intimate and it's designed to get kids to do things for their community," Reynolds said. Community service is one thing JAG focuses on. She said community service could lead to making connections with people who could springboard the students into some kind of career.

A senior in the class, Michael Segura, wrote an essay for the first lady of Missouri, Teresa Parson. Because Segura is a winner of the essay contest, he gets to tour the governor's mansion, have a reception there and have dinner with the governor and first lady. His topic was "How a Citizen Should Prepare to Vote."

Reynolds added that the first lady of Missouri has asked each school in the state with a JAG program to create a Christmas ornament that represents its school. She will put them on a special JAG tree in the governor's mansion.

Three students from McDonald County High School's JAG program are attending the National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C., in December, Reynolds said. They will attend workshops to develop their leadership skills and tour the capitol.

Regarding what students are getting out of the JAG program, Reynolds said, "One big thing they're getting is awareness of opportunities around them and a greater connection to their community."

The class is also looking into ways to meet needs in the community, she said. They gave out candy at the trunk or treat in Anderson on Halloween. They are talking about what they can do for Thanksgiving or Christmas. She has talked to the McDonald County Living Center about visiting there.

Reynolds wants to show the students all the career options that are available. If a student knows what career they want, they will go visit someone in that career, she said.

She also noted she has been asked to speak at community groups and she is willing to do so.

