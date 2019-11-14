The Goodman community is readying for its annual Christmas parade, topped by a special appearance from the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express later that afternoon.

The Christmas train is expected to pull into Goodman on Saturday, Dec. 14. The parade will begin that day at 1 p.m., and the train is expected to pull in at 4 p.m., Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond told attendees at the Nov. 5 city council meeting.

Richmond said the train is expected to be in town from 4 to 8 p.m. that day.

Goodman Betterment Association member Clyde Davidson said the association may host activities after the parade concludes and before the train pulls into town.

Santa previously made an appearance in Goodman in 2016, and the train drew more than 1,600 visitors to Goodman, city officials reported.

Michael Richmond, the son of Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond, is the driving force in securing the train's appearance. Michael's life-long love of trains compelled him to lobby for the train several years ago. After seeing so many people enjoy the event in 2016, he hoped for a repeat appearance. Michael contacted officials earlier this year to see if Goodman would be considered for a visit.

The Holiday Express to Goodman offers children a look at the train, an opportunity to take photos with Santa, and a chance to enjoy some free fun.

The Holiday Express organization prohibits the sale of concessions and items during the time the train visits a city, Richmond said. He hopes attendees, however, may be able to enjoy some complimentary hot chocolate provided by volunteers. Anyone interested in participating in the parade or organizing activities that afternoon is encouraged to contact city hall.

The KCS Holiday Express was built on the tradition of the Santa Train, which ran on a segment of the network bought by KCS in 1997, according to information on trn.trains.com.

Led by KCS' Southern Belle business train, the Holiday Express train includes smiling tank car "Rudy"; a flat car carrying Santa's sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village; the reindeer stable; an elves' workshop, a gingerbread boxcar; and a little red caboose. Each car is decorated with lights.

According to KCSouthern.com, three of the six cars in the train may be toured. Visitors can visit with Santa Claus in the caboose. Children will receive a free gift bag after walking through two cars filled with displays.

The event is free and open to the public.

Contributions made to KCS are distributed in communities where the Holiday Express train is scheduled to stop. Donations go to help children in need, who are aided by an area Salvation Army.

The train has made at least one other stop in the area in recent years. The train visited Anderson in December 2017, drawing crowds and providing a backdrop for Christmas festivities for the entire family.

