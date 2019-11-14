B2B Community Meeting

The Nov. 14 meeting of the McDonald County Back to Basics (B2B) Community Group will be held at the New Mac Community Room, old Highway 71 North of the High School, in Anderson. B2B is 11 years old this month, so a happy birthday potluck is planned at 6 p.m. Bring a favorite dish to share, including main dishes, sides and/or desserts and your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished. The featured speaker will be Roy Iveson, founder of "One Veteran, One Dog, Two Lives Saved." When Roy came to speak a couple of years ago, it was one of the best-attended, most-remarked-upon and touching programs in the history of the meetings. He takes dogs that have been scheduled to be put down for one reason or another, trains them and puts them with vets who have PTSD or other problems.

Benefit Dinner

Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 will be serving its Third Friday Benefit Dinner on Friday, Nov. 15. The dinner will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and will feature, turkey, dressing, potatoes, vegetables, salad, rolls, dessert and drinks. A donation of $7 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under are requested. Serving begins at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome and carry-outs are available. The Legion building is located on Jesse James Road next to the Cornerstone Bank in Pineville, Mo.

Stella Senior Center Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dance with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. The dance starts at 7 p.m. with the band, Moccasin Bend. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are available all evening. Please bring finger foods to share at break time. Monday night, Nov. 18, there will be a special dance with the Dwayne Bowman Band. Let's welcome back this young man who grew up at Stella! Call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for more information.

Dinner and Dance

The McDonald County Senior Center is hosting a dinner and dance starting with dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. This dinner is to honor veterans, in combination with the Thanksgiving holiday. The senior center will furnish the main course. Guests are asked to bring a dessert or salad for all to enjoy. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Mill Creek Baptist Church's annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the church. The dinner is free and open to the public. A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served with turkey and ham and all the fixings. Everyone is welcome.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome. The senior center also provides music for all to enjoy every third Saturday of the month. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

