Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
Southwest City Trunk or Treat November 7, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Winners of the Southwest City Trunk or Treat Costume Contest in the 0 - 2 years division were, from L to R: Rexlee Pendergraft in second, Ellana Kidd in first, and Brielle Linn in third.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Winners of the Southwest City Trunk or Treat Costume Contest in the 0 - 2 years division were, from L to R: Rexlee Pendergraft in second, Ellana Kidd in first, and Brielle Linn in third.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Winners of the Southwest City Trunk or Treat Costume Contest in the 13 years -- adult division were, from L to R: Lori Buchele in second; Stephanie, Roland and Kolton Kitlen in first; and Adrian Jones and Lindsey Penn in third.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Winners of the Southwest City Trunk or Treat Costume Contest in the 9 -- 12 years division were, from L to R: Macy Reece in second, Caly Herrera in first, and Eli Holly and Jacob Andrews in third.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Winners of the Southwest City Trunk or Treat Costume Contest in the 6 -- 8 years division were, from L to R: Lexi Kidd in second, Oliver Ramirez in first, and Santiago and Kris Gonzalez in third.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Costumed children plummeted through and down the bounce houses and obstacle courses provided during Southwest City's Trunk or Treat event on Halloween.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A fire pit was available for guests to warm themselves by or roast a hot dog over. With near-freezing temperatures, many were huddled around the fire with hot chocolate and cider.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Winners of the Southwest City Trunk or Treat Costume Contest in the 3 -- 5 years division were, from L to R: Analeigha Ramirez in second, Jade and Case Holly in first, and Isabella Buchite in third.

General News on 11/07/2019

Print Headline: Southwest City Trunk or Treat

