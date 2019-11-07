It was a beautiful fall morning as the congregation gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Daniel Parish, Renae' Sherman and Terry Lett were celebrating birthdays, and Don and Janet Chaney were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Special prayers were requested for Gene McCloud, Vernon Cook, Tom Sharp, Alesia Parish, Becky and Wayne Johnson and Skip. Linda, Eileen and Rose shared praises. Special thanks to Jimmy and Jeanette Easter and Janet Chaney for helping with the SWC Trunk or Treat. We distributed candy and "Jesus Brings S'More Joy" activity books to approximately 300 kids.

Our annual community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the church. The meal, which is free, will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. Everyone is invited and welcome to come, eat and join in the fellowship.

Linda Abercrombie read Genesis 1:3-4, "When God said, 'Let there be light; and there was light. And God saw the light, that it was good; and God divided the light from the darkness." Linda talked about seasonal depression; when wintertime arrives and daylight hours are limited and gave suggestions to help with that wintertime depression from lack of light.

Jerry Abercrombie led the congregational hymns "Trust and Obey" and "What A Friend We Have In Jesus," with Susan Cory at the piano. Mitchell Lett asked for God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers.

Brother Mark Hall began Sunday's message with "Remodeling Our Minds," as he talked about what it is to be spiritually minded compared to carnally minded, when we are obsessed with things of the world instead of God. Brother Mark said, "Anyone may get scared sometimes to be spiritually minded because it takes away from the worldly things. It is easy to get obsessed with things of the world. Everyone needs to get their priorities in order. When you steal from God's time to do other things, you are spinning your wheels. Carnal minded things get between us and God. God can help us stay in line."

Brother Mark referred to Romans 12:2, "And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God." Brother Mark said, "When all of us are saved, we become new creatures in Christ. But new creatures can run with old minds if not careful. Paul told us about the importance of transformation and to partner with God. He gives us the grace we don't earn. Putting forth the effort is the expectation of faith. There is some prep work that needs to be done so the Holy Spirit can do His job."

Brother Mark told us:

• "First -- have an open mind. God can't teach us anything if we think we know it all. God can't open doors with closed minds. Our minds must be open for God to transform our minds.

• Second -- have an honest mind. We can't get where we are going if we aren't honest about where we are. The trust sets us free. Deception keeps us bound. Faith doesn't deny reality, it changes reality. God has the keys to unlock the door.

• Third -- have a hopeful mind. The sin of unfaithfulness is manifested in hopelessness which is the premature anticipation of God not fulfilling His promises. God is a finisher. He will see that it is undeniably done. Hopelessness sets in when we believe God is done with us. Don't give up. Faith produces hope. Hope is the expectation that God will perform what faith believes is true. Hope is the anchor that holds us steady until God finishes not on our time, but in His time. Don't get impatient with God. Let Him finish. Don't lose that hope. When we have those three things, we have mind renewal which is the mind of Christ."

Brother Mark read Romans 8:6-8 that talks about life in the Spirit. "For to be carnally minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. Because the carnal mind is enmity against God, for it is not subject to the law of God, nor indeed can be. So then, those who are in the flesh cannot please God." Brother Mark told us that a person can be spiritually gifted and still not be spiritually minded. "Spiritual gifts allow you to bless others. A spiritual mind allows you to be blessed. You can't gift your way to peace. You must renew your mind to it."

Brother Mark summarized Ephesians 4:26, "Impulses, appetites and emotions equal feelings. Feelings can be great servants but terrible masters. It's fine to let feelings in the car, but don't let them drive and crash." Brother Mark said we need to keep emotions on a leash or we will sin everywhere. "To have a compassionate and forgiving mind, everyone needs to have the mind of Christ. Don't let the sun go down on wrath. Anger brings no peace. Emotions can wreck testimony. Let the spiritual mind have control and let God finish. Give God the control. When God gets done, it is finished."

Brother Mark closed by reading Romans 12:2, "And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God." As the service closed, Bobby Bryan gave the benediction.

Everyone is welcome to come worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

