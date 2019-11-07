November has fewer good words spoken about it than any other month!

The ancient Romans, when they gave names to the months, did not even bother with November. They simply referred to it as "the ninth month." November comes from the Latin word "novem" or "nine." November was, in fact, the ninth month. At some later date, two more months were added; November became the eleventh month, yet kept its original name (nine).

November has had a fickle history. Originally, this month had 30 days, was cut to 29 days, then grew to 31 days; at some point, November returned to the original 30 days.

November has a somber tone to it. The Anglo-Saxons termed it the "windy month"; the blustery winds blew in from the north, casting the leaves from the trees and putting a chill in one's bones. November was also referred to as the "blood month"; this was the time when people butchered animals for their winter's meat supply.

November is a time for winding-down and slowing-up. The harvest season is almost over. The chilly winds and wintry rains put a damper on outdoor activities. November is a time of falling leaves and falling temperatures; a time of dried-up dreams and brief glimpses of death. Whereas, October comes clad in golds and reds and purples; and whereas December is dressed in bright reds and greens; November wears drab grays and browns. For these and for other reasons, we hurry through November without so much as a kind word.

Can anyone say a good word for November? Yes, we can! For November brings us special times, and many reasons to celebrate!

November arrives with ALL SAINT'S DAY. God breathed into each one of us His own holy breath, created us to be saints. November's brisk air touches us anew with God's refreshing spirit.

November gives us hope that the God who gave us life will continue to be with us, caring for us every moment of every day, and challenging us to grow up into the likeness of Christ -- Saints!

The first Tuesday of November is ELECTION DAY. From the beginning, God has given us the responsibility for making our communities a heavenly place on earth; communities where every person is loved and accepted and treated with respect. We carry out our God-given responsibilities by exercising our privilege to vote.

On the second Tuesday of November, we observe VETERAN'S DAY. A time to remember those men and women who voted with their lives for God and country, for freedom for everyone.

The third Sunday in November is BIBLE SUNDAY. A reminder that God has spoken to the people of the past; a reminder that God continues to speak to people in the 21st Century.

November comes to a close with THANKSGIVING DAY. As saints of God, we have a lot to be thankful for! As children of God, we have learned to pause and give thanks for all our blessings!

What better way to end a day, or a month, or a year than by saying, "Thank You, God!" Say "thanks" in the morning, at noontime, and in the evening! Say "thanks" at every meal!

Let's take the time to enjoy these days of November -- and just maybe, we can say a good word for November!

Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist minister who lives in Jackson. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

