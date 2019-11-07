Nadine Carden

Dec. 27, 1930

Nov. 2, 2019

Nadine Carden, 88, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Medicalodge in Neosho after a recent decline in health.

She was born Dec. 27, 1930, in Rocky Comfort, Mo., to Paul and Opal (Decker) Brown. She was raised in Rocky Comfort and was a 1948 graduate of Rocky Comfort High School. On May 3, 1953, in Kansas City, she married Dale Carden and they shared 56 years before his passing on May 12, 2009. She was employed by Hallmark Cards and the Internal Revenue Service, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed traveling and attending bluegrass and country music festivals. She was a member of the Anderson United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Bill Brown.

Nadine is survived by her husband, Donnie of Rocky Comfort.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Anderson, with Pastor Nick VanDam officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Memorials are being directed to the Anderson United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

JoAnn Lavon Niblett

Feb. 13, 1948

Nov. 1, 2019

JoAnn Lavon Niblett, 71, of Powell, Mo., died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in the comfort of her home after years of failing health.

She was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Mesa, Ariz., to Joseph and Elma (Sargent) Davis. She was raised and attended school in Mesa. On April 1, 1967, she married Loren Niblett and they resided in Arizona and California before moving to Powell in 1979. Besides being a homemaker, she worked as a bookkeeper at Armstrong Bank in Pineville, the Jane Hatchery, Walmart and was a hairdresser by trade. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting. She was a member of the Anderson Ward of the Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, James Wayne Niblett.

Her husband of 52 years, Loren Niblett of the home, survives.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Cowan Ridge Cemetery in Powell, with Bishop Toby Henson officiating. No formal visitation will be held.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Ruby Helen Rowland

March 29, 1929

Oct. 28, 2019

Ruby Helen Rowland, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Medicalodge in Neosho, Mo.

She was born in Hooker, Okla., on March 29, 1929, to Harvey and Cora Allen. She was a telephone operator in Liberal, Kan., and also worked at La-Z-Boy in Neosho and then was a caretaker for several more years, caring for a doctor's parents in the Neosho area.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Geraldine and Charles Digiacomo, Lloyd and Bonnie Allen, Maxine and Clayton Duncan, Robert Allen and Donnie Allen.

Survivors include her children, James and Suzie Moore of Goodman, John and Donna Houseman of Hominy, Okla.; a brother, Leonard Allen (Dorothy) of Gravette, Ark.; a sister-in-law, Doris Tunnel of Checotah, Okla.; and six grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. Pastor Marilyn O'Brien will officiate.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Tammy Lee White

June 8, 1967

Oct. 27, 2019

Tammy Lee White, 52, of Stella, Mo., died suddenly Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, near Boulder City, Mo., from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The accident also claimed the life of her husband, Will Abbott.

She was born June 8, 1967, in San Jose, Calif., to Rubin and Marsha White. She was raised in San Jose and Colorado Springs, Colo., where she graduated from Mitchell High School. She had a degree in cosmetology, EMT, and truck driving. She enjoyed horseback riding, her animals, camping and motorcycles. She married Will Abbott on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Sturgis.

She is preceded in death by her father, Rubin.

She is survived by her mother, Marsha; brother, Jeffrey (Kathleen); her daughters, Tiffany (Anthony), Brittany, Ashley (Joshua), Stephanie (Tyler); and her 12 grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are by Ozark funeral home in Anderson, Mo., followed by a private memorial service at a later date in Colorado Springs, Colo.

