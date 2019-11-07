Photo submitted The Cyclone Store is one of several places in McDonald County to be featured in the 2020 calendar produced by the McDonald County Historical Society.

The new McDonald County Historical Society's 2020 calendar captures unique shots of history down Main Street.

This year's theme features main streets across McDonald County. Society president Karen Dobbs said Phyllis Chancellor developed and published the calendar, which features snapshots of history over time. Chancellor serves as vice president for the society.

The new calendar features historical photos of McDonald County's main streets, including those of Anderson, Cyclone, Goodman, Jane, Lanagan, Noel, Pineville, Rocky Comfort, Southwest City, Splitlog, Tiff City and Wylie.

Main streets have always been a popular subject for postcards, Dobbs said. "Our history has been punctuated with pictures of main streets in each community," she said. "We had so many wonderful pictures to choose from that represent all parts of the county."

Chancellor also conducted a great deal of research, plucking interesting events from local author James Reed's books, which are based on newspaper accounts. Those events dot the calendar on several dates of each month, Dobbs said.

The calendar's profits benefit the Historic Courthouse Museum and the Society's work to preserve the county's history.

McDonald County residents enjoy the calendars each year and the item has grown quite popular. The calendars make for great Christmas gifts, Dobbs added.

Calendars are $10 each and are available at Rags to Riches Flea Market in Anderson, Mustang Drug in Anderson, Corner Café in Southwest City, City Hall in Pineville, The Golden Rose, the Jane Store, Cornerstone Bank in Southwest City, and at the museum gift shop.

To request a calendar to be mailed, send $13 for each calendar to McDonald County Historical Society, P.O. Box 572, Pineville, MO 64856.

General News on 11/07/2019