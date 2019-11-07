RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Eh Doh Say draws a trio of Neosho defenders during the Mustangs' 2-0 loss in the Missouri Class 3, District 12, Soccer Tournament on Nov. 4 at Carl Junction High School.

Neosho scored a goal late in the first half and another early in the second to beat McDonald County 2-0 in the Missouri Class 3 District 12, Boys' Soccer Tournament on Nov. 4 at Carl Junction High School.

Neosho dominated most of the play in the first half, but three point-blank saves by McDonald County goalie Arturo Garcia kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard until 26 seconds left in the half.

The Wildcats were playing defense in their own territory when they got loose with a deep ball on the McDonald County half of the field. One pass toward the goal was collected by Yahir Ruiz, who took a dribble to the left before blasting a shot to the right of Garcia for a 1-0 Wildcat lead.

Ruiz, a first-team all-state selection last, year led Neosho to the state quarterfinals, added an unassisted goal just two minutes into the second half.

McDonald County's best scoring chance came with about seven minutes left in the first half when Eh Doh Say got free on the left side of the Neosho goal. His blast from about 20 yards was on goal, but a diving save by Kayden Wood kept McDonald County scoreless.

"We did play well," said coach John DelaTorre. "We gave up a goal in the last 30 seconds of the first half and then one to start the second half that kind of deflated us a little bit. They are a good team. They returned a lot of the guys that made it to the quarterfinals last year. They know how to win. I think we played well, but we were a little outmatched physically like we were in most matches this year. They are a big, technical team. They are one of the better teams we played this year."

McDonald County ends its 2019 season with a 9-9 record.

