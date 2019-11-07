Coming off a 21-3 season that included a district championship, it's not surprising that several members of the McDonald County High School softball team have earned post-season honors.

Leading the way is senior outfielder Rita Santillan. Santillan becomes McDonald County's second consecutive Big 8 Player of the Year. (Kylie Helm won the award last year.)

In addition to being named to the Big 8 All-Conference first team, Santillan earned first-team All-District and All-Region honors.

Joining Santillan on the Big 8 first team are teammates Madeline McCall (pitcher), Reagan Myrick (catcher) and Whitney Kinser (infield). Named to the second team were Alexa Hopkins (pitcher and infield) and Jackie Grider (utility). McCall also received honorable mention as an infielder.

Kinser and McCall joined Santillan as first-team All-Region selections. Hopkins was named to the second team as a pitcher, while Myrick also was named to the second team.

Earning first-team All-District honors were McCall, Hopkins, Kinser, Myrick and Santillan. Second team honors went to Grider (at-large) and Kaylee Eberely (outfield).

