Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
MCHS Softball Players Earn Post-Season Honors by Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press | November 7, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Coming off a 21-3 season that included a district championship, it's not surprising that several members of the McDonald County High School softball team have earned post-season honors.

Leading the way is senior outfielder Rita Santillan. Santillan becomes McDonald County's second consecutive Big 8 Player of the Year. (Kylie Helm won the award last year.)

In addition to being named to the Big 8 All-Conference first team, Santillan earned first-team All-District and All-Region honors.

Joining Santillan on the Big 8 first team are teammates Madeline McCall (pitcher), Reagan Myrick (catcher) and Whitney Kinser (infield). Named to the second team were Alexa Hopkins (pitcher and infield) and Jackie Grider (utility). McCall also received honorable mention as an infielder.

Kinser and McCall joined Santillan as first-team All-Region selections. Hopkins was named to the second team as a pitcher, while Myrick also was named to the second team.

Earning first-team All-District honors were McCall, Hopkins, Kinser, Myrick and Santillan. Second team honors went to Grider (at-large) and Kaylee Eberely (outfield).

Sports on 11/07/2019

Print Headline: MCHS Softball Players Earn Post-Season Honors

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT