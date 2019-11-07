A new community center in Goodman may be one step closer when design plans are reviewed next month.

The Goodman City Council had solicited bids for the slab repair for the building. The center, which was built several years ago by the Goodman Betterment Association, was destroyed in the April 2017 tornado. Since then, Betterment Association members have asked the city to utilize insurance funds to rebuild it. Most recently, two bids were submitted for slab repair. The concrete from the original building remains.

On Tuesday night, however, city council members decided to reject those bids and, instead, pursue looking at plans for the building. The Betterment Association is tasked with some design plans, which will then be discussed and reviewed at the Dec. 3 city council meeting, said Mayor Greg Richmond.

In other discussions, Richmond said he plans to speak with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council members to see if a grant can be secured for sidewalks. He said he was approached by a resident, who asked that the city look into building sidewalks so school children can more easily and safely walk over to school from across town. He hopes the HSTCC members can attend a council meeting and also observe the paths the children usually take.

The council heard a light request from Tammie Davis. She said she hoped the city would act on her two-year request to put in a light on an existing pole near her home. The lack of light is a safety issue, she said. Council members and those attending the meeting discussed the issue at length. City officials recently have checked into the possibility and the cost of having an electric company erect the light. Richmond encouraged residents and city council members to tour the town at night to see where lights could be improved or added.

City council members may also reach out to school board members to show them how much one of the streets in Goodman floods, due to the new elementary school's construction, they said.

Richmond also hopes to get an engineer to look at the excessive amount of water that comes down the street and how to rectify that.

