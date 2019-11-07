Stella SC Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dance, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. The dance starts at 7 p.m. with the band Timberline Country. There is a cover charge of $5. Refreshments are available all evening. Please bring finger foods to share during break time. Call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for information.

McDonald County Back to Basics (B2B) Community Meeting

The Nov. 14 meeting of the McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group will be held at the New Mac Community Room, old Highway 71 North of the High School, in Anderson. B2B is 11 years old this month, so a Happy Birthday potluck is planned at 6 p.m. Bring a favorite dish to share including main dishes, sides and/or desserts and your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished.

The featured speaker will be Roy Iveson, founder of "One Veteran, One Dog, Two Lives Saved." When Roy came to speak a couple of years ago, it was one of the best-attended, most-remarked-upon and touching programs in the history of the meetings. He takes dogs that have been scheduled to be put down for one reason or another, trains them and puts them with vets who have PTSD or other problems.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Mill Creek Baptist Church's annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the church. The dinner is free and open to the public. A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served with turkey and ham and all the fixings. Everyone is welcome.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome.

The senior center also provides music for all to enjoy every third Saturday of the month. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

Nov. 8, 11 to 11:30 a.m. BINGO.

Nov. 11, 11 to 11:30 a.m. BINGO.

Nov 16, Dinner and Music starting at 5 p.m. This dinner will honor veterans and Thanksgiving. The Senior Center will furnish the main course; guests are asked to bring a dessert or salad.

Community on 11/07/2019