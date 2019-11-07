Five members of the McDonald County High School 2019 boys' soccer team have earned all-conference honors.
Named to the first team was Eh Doh Say, the Mustangs' leading scorer the past two years.
Earning second-team recognition was Jeobany Marcos while Irael Marcos, Jaw Soe and Arturo Garcia received honorable mention.
Sports on 11/07/2019
Print Headline: Boys Soccer Earns Five All Conference Honors
