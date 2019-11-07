MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Owners of The Flick Movie Theater, Stacy and Chris Lilly, stayed true to form when they dressed as Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton's characters in the classic movie "Beetlejuice" during Anderson Elementary's Halloween costume parade.
Anderson Elementary's annual Halloween Costume Parade was moved into the gymnasium due to cold weather, but the last-minute relocation couldn't dampen the spooky spirit of the students and staff alike.General News on 11/07/2019
Print Headline: Anderson Elementary Costume Parade
