RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Erin Wolfe (bottom, center) recently signed to join the Sugar Bear Dance Team at Missouri State University in Springfield. Front row, left is Ginger Wolfe (grandma), Dennis Wolfe (dad), Erin Wolfe, Nancy Wolfe (mom) and Elliott Wolfe (brother); and (back, left) is Dance instructors Kelsey Hughes, Sandra Ables and Eden LeGrand.

McDonald County High School will be well represented on the Sugar Bears Dance Team at Missouri State University in Springfield next year.

Erin Wolfe will be joining former MCHS teammate Chloe Morris as a member of the Sugar Bears for the 2019-2020 school year. Morris is a 2018 graduate of MCHS and joined the Sugar Bears following her graduation.

"I was excited to sign with Missouri State because I get to dance with my best friend again," Wolfe said. "Also, it is a Division I school, so to be able to dance on that team is a pretty big deal. I am super excited to see where it will take me."

Wolfe said she chose Missouri State because it felt like another home away from home on her frequent trips to games this past year.

"I really enjoyed watching the Sugar Bears this past year," Wolfe said. "I am so very excited to be a part of the team."

Wolfe said the tryout to make the team was a month-long process.

"I had to go up to Missouri State on weekends and learn some routines," Wolfe said. "On the day of the semifinals, I had to audition with some old Sugar Bears and in pairs. Then you had to learn a combination that day and you had to have your own solo."

She said, at the end of the day, finals were posted and those chosen for finals had to come back the following day. Wolfe said the second day was similar to the first, with more routines among different groups. Those chosen for the squad were informed on Monday following the weekend tryout.

"On Monday, the coach posted a picture of the professional photo we had taken on Saturday and, if you were in the photo, that meant you made the team," Wolfe said. "I flipped out when I saw my photo because it was 50-50 for me making the squad. I checked it every other minute when it got close to the time."

While on the MCHS Pom dance team, Wolfe earned the Most Studious and Most Dedicated awards and was also named homecoming queen this past year. Academically, she has earned gold and silver cords, was on the A honor roll and was a student of the week.

She said there were a lot of people who made it possible for her to be able to join a dance team in college.

"I want to thank my parents for always supporting my many dreams," Wolfe said. "I know that my passion for dance is not a cheap one and I could never thank you guys enough for always making it possible for me. I also want to thank the rest of my family and friends for always encouraging me and for being such a light in my life."

Wolfe is the daughter of Dennis and Nancy Wolfe. She plans to major in dance at college.

Sports on 05/30/2019