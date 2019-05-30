RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Dr. Rick Wooden of Anderson Animal Hospital has been practicing veterinary medicine for more than 40 years.

Dr. Rick Wooden of Anderson Animal Hospital says he is lucky to have been able to follow a childhood dream of being a veterinarian.

Wooden has been practicing for more than 40 years.

"It was a childhood aspiration," he said. "Veterinary medicine is one of those things a child can relate to. I think it has a lot of appeal to children (and) young people."

He earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Arizona and his doctor of veterinary medicine at Oklahoma State. When he graduated, he practiced in New England for seven years in Connecticut and Massachusetts. He cared for small animals, dairy cattle and hunter-jumper horses.

At that time he and his wife, Peggy, had small children, and their families were in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. They wanted to be closer to their families so the children could know their grandparents, so they moved.

"They (the grandparents) left an indelible impression on the kids that's priceless," Wooden said.

In 1982 the family moved to McDonald County, halfway between Wooden's parents in Tulsa, Okla., and his wife's parents in Table Rock Lake, Mo. He opened Anderson Animal Hospital at that time.

"I never really wanted to be self-employed. I'm attracted to the medicine, not the business of it," he said.

Anderson Animal Hospital has earned the American Animal Hospital Association designation. The clinic goes through an evaluation every three years to renew its designation. It has had it for 28 years, Wooden said. It is very uncommon for a mixed practice to be AAHA, he said.

Mixed practice means he does large and small animal medicine. They used to have facilities for large animals, but they were flooded in the spring flood of 2017, and he decided not to rebuild because of his age. He does ambulatory medicine for large animals, meaning he goes to them where they are.

"Veterinary medicine is a very philosophical thing," Wooden reflected. "You're forever dealing with the interface between a beloved non-human animal and a person who's spent years caring for them. It's a pretty emotional arc. It's a real relationship. Sometimes people end up spending more time with a pet than their best human friend. A loss of that relationship can be a great stress. We deal with the medicine but we're also helping people through difficult times."

He also said he believes the workplace should be a positive place. It is important to him that his employees have a positive place to work.

Asked what he enjoys about his job, he said, "One of the great things about veterinary medicine, it's one of the prominent areas where you get to use your head and your hands. And the learning curve's never over. The rush of new information is astounding. We're attached to science and technology. I have loved doing this."

He said he is 70 and can see himself practicing another five years.

One interesting thing in the field is the emergence of technicians, which are on the cusp of being relabeled veterinary nurses, he said. The clinic has four people with national licenses as technicians. They do a lot of things he used to have to do himself.

"It's a real change over the years," he said.

Another change, he said, is the emergence of increasing numbers of women in the profession. In fact, more women are graduating in the field than men now, he said.

Wooden concluded, "I've been lucky to get to do this."

