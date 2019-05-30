Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Donna Hannah of Hannah's Handicrafts shows off a "pet rock" she has for sale among a large variety of crocheted, handstitched and embroidered items at the Noel First Friday event last summer. Several vendors are expected to participate in kicking off this year's First Friday event on June 7 on Main Street. The events are hosted by the Noel Betterment Association.

Organizers of the Noel First Friday events are hoping for a repeat performance of summer fun.

Noel Betterment Association members are planning to host the events again this summer, prompted by last year's successful inaugural season.

The little, river, resort town is starting to buzz with summer activity. Shadow Lake opened May 24, and city officials have been beautifying Main Street for the tourist season.

A special committee is overseeing details for the upcoming First Friday events, said John Poynor, Noel Betterment Association member and River Ranch Resort owner. Other association members are now focused on the tourist season, he said.

First Friday dates are set for June 7, July 12 and Aug. 2. Vendor booths, crafts, games, live music and fun will be part of the festivities which will take place on Main Street near the former Harp's building.

In anticipation of the First Friday events, Noel City Council members recently voted to waive the vendor fees again this year. Anyone who wants to have a booth may do so at no cost.

Organizers also are planning a "Big Bang" anniversary celebration in conjunction with the First Friday in August. The event is the 50th anniversary of the train explosion in Noel.

Anyone interested in reserving a free vendor space for the First Friday events may call 417-279-5535.

General News on 05/30/2019