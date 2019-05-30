Noel aldermen are hoping to make some improvements in coming weeks with some ordinance changes.

The Noel City Council met last week in a work session to hammer out ideas. Noel Mayor Lewis Davis said the council conducted some "preliminary work" toward that effort.

"We were working on ordinances we want to have changed. Once we run them by our attorney, we'll have them written up for a city council meeting and put to a vote," he said.

Though Davis did not specify what improvements, city officials recently have been trying to clean up the town and force others to clean up their problem areas.

City council members have discussed the process of writing citations for repeat offenders whose areas remain trashed.

In April, members began discussing the process for trying to spur property owners to clean up trash problems. Marshal Paul Gardner said the entire process -- from sending a letter to ultimately issuing a warrant -- takes 120 days. Certain steps have to be followed throughout the process, he said.

The city of Noel, a riverside tourist spot, is gearing up for its summer season that draws in floaters, boaters and many who find the town scenic and refreshing in the summer heat.

Officials recently hosted a citywide two-week clean-up campaign with dumpsters available to help residents clean up and dispose of unneeded items. Officials also are placing new banners along Main Street in an effort to beautify the resort town.

