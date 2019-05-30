RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Elliott Wolfe uncorks a throw of 50-1 in the shot put to take fifth place at the Missouri Class 4 State Track and Field Championships held May 25 at Washington High School.

It was a successful trip to the state track meet for McDonald County High School.

The Mustangs went either .500, .667 or 1.000 depending on how you look at it.

McDonald County received medals in two of the four events it entered (.500) with two of the three athletes (.667) earning medals. It was the second year for the Mustangs to bring home a state medal for coach Henri Whitehead who is in his second year (1.000) as head coach.

Elliott Wolfe capped his athletic career at MCHS by finishing fifth in the shot put with a personal best throw of 50-1. Earlier in the day, Wolfe failed to medal in the discus, finishing in 10th place with a throw of 140-0.

"It felt good to get a medal in the shot put," Wolfe said. "I came in seeded last (out of 16), but I knew I had the potential to do what I needed to do. I didn't hit what I wanted to in the discus; but in the shot, I focused on what I needed to focus on."

Wolfe said he would consider his senior year a success. "I hit both my PRs this year that I wanted to hit and I placed pretty much where we thought I could if I threw my best," he said.

Whitehead said it was exciting to see Wolfe earn a state medal in his final chance.

"Elliott has had a very successful career and there is no better ending than for a guy that has put in six years (four in high school and two in junior high) to stand up on the podium and get a state medal," Whitehead said. "To do it in an event where he came in ranked 16th kind of shows it is what you bring to the competition on that day."

The event was won by Justice Akinmoladun of Grandview with a throw of 57-2.

McDonald County's other state medal came from Michael Williams. The junior finished seventh in the long jump with a leap of 21-5.25.

"It felt pretty good standing up there and getting a state medal," Williams said. "I could have done better, but I got what I got. It was nice getting a state medal and being all-state, but I am looking forward to next year."

Remerdie Ndiang of Kirksville won the event with a jump of 23-6.

McDonald County's other state qualifier was Corbin Jones in the 100. Jones finished in 13th place in a time of 11.52, missing eighth place by .15 seconds.

"The 100 is like the hardest event to get anybody on the medal stand," Whitehead said. "It is measured in the hundredths of a second, so there is no room for error. For Corbin, this is his first year to go to sectionals and to state. So he is still learning and now he knows what he needs to do. To come out and get this experience will help him next year."

Joshua Sutton of M.I.C.D.S. won the 100 in 10.85.

Grandview won the team title with 63 points. McDonald County tied for 35th with six points.

The state championships were originally scheduled as a two-day meet in Jefferson City but were moved to a single day meet at Washington High School on May 25 after an F-3 tornado hit the state capital on May 22.

