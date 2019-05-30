McDonald County High School announced post-season honors earned by members of the school's spring sports teams.

Baseball

All-Conference -- Izak Johnson, first team (pitcher); Kameron Hopkins, second team (designated hitter); Boston Dowd, honorable mention (pitcher)

All-District -- Izak Johnson (pitcher) and Boston Dowd (pitcher, shortstop), first team

Track

All-Conference -- Corbin Jones, first team (100m, triple jump, long jump); Elliott Wolfe, second team (discus) and honorable mention (shot put); Jackie Grider, second team (discus); Jack Teague, second team (4x800 relay); Elijah Habert, second team (4x800 relay); Garrett Spears, second team (4x800 relay); Cale Adamson, second team (4x800 relay); Michael Williams, second team (long jump); Huechi Xiong, second team (pole vault); Zack Woods, second team (pole vault); Ragan Wilson, second team (800m); Garrett Spears, honorable mention (1600m); and Joel Morris, honorable mention (100m and 300m hurdles)

All-District -- Jack Teague, Elijah Habert, Garrett Spears and Cale Adamson, first team (4x800 relay); Ragan Wilson, Addy Mick, Adyson Sanny and Haley Mick, first team (4x800 relay); Elliott Wolfe, first team (shot put and discus); Michael Williams, first team (long jump); and Corbin Jones, first team (triple jump)

All-State -- Elliott Wolfe, first team (shot put); and Michael Williams, first team (long jump)

Girls Soccer

All-Conference -- Leslie Yousey and Baylee Payne, honorable mention

All-District -- Leslie Yousey and Baylee Payne, first team; Aaliyah Rubio and Ava Smith, second team

