Courtesy photo/McDonald County Press The McDonald County Road Department crews have cleared the trees and debris under the Elk Springs Bridge over the Elk River. Storm winds and flooding waters pushed the trees and debris under the bridge last week.

McDonald County neighbors were under the gun for three tornadoes last Wednesday but were able to dodge a big bullet.

"We were lucky," said Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Agency director.

An extremely volatile weather environment packed a powerful punch for McDonald County neighbors on Wednesday, May 22. With various storms constantly popping up on the radar that evening, several McDonald County towns looked like they might be hit with tornadic storms.

Storm shelters were open that night at the McDonald County High School, the city of Pineville and Southwest City.

The Springfield National Weather Service office on May 24 confirmed six tornadoes so far, with surveys ongoing.

The weather kept local crews and volunteers "hopping" to head off potential problems and alert neighbors. Local emergency management, EMS crews, McDonald County Sheriff's Office, fire departments, police crews and spotters all worked together.

"It's a team effort that protects McDonald County," Sweeten said.

"We've got a group of spotters that's unbelievable," he added. "They're ready to go in a minute and stay until it's done."

Spotters are critical because they can alert personnel of tornadoes, confirm National Weather Service information and see low-level storms below 7,000 (feet) that radar can't detect, Sweeten said.

"The spotters are my eyes out in the field."

Providing accurate information during a volatile weather situation is critical, Sweeten said. Spotters see what is happening and can alert Sweeten, who can then alert other emergency managers in nearby counties, as well as local television meteorologists.

At 6:07 p.m. that day, Sweeten posted on the emergency management agency Facebook page that McDonald County neighbors needed to be alert to weather conditions, as storms were already popping up in Oklahoma. "The atmosphere is primed for very dangerous weather," he wrote.

By 7:30 p.m., he posted that cells were producing tornadoes in nearby Wagoner County, Okla.

Radar first indicated one of the powerful tornadoes that night, approaching McDonald County from that county in Oklahoma. When strong storms are impending, Sweeten texts several personnel to alert them about opening shelters. He texted Graham Bunting, asking him to open the McDonald County High School as a storm shelter. Then, radar indicated the funnel dropped off. Sweeten texted him back and told him that, strangely enough, the storm had lessened.

Bunting texted him back: "It's being sneaky."

That storm certainly had a mind of its own. Radar indicated the storm was decreasing. It was slow in firing up again but, when the storm finally came back around, it gained a great deal of momentum, Sweeten said. Radar indicated it was west of Anderson. The National Weather Service then indicated a second rotation behind that system. Right after Sweeten received that information, Southwest City fire department personnel said they had visual sight of a second circulation, Sweeten said. That circulation was west of Goodman.

It all lifted around the Oklahoma/Missouri state line, he added.

At 12:30 to 1 a.m., radar indicated another impending storm, just south of Wyandotte, Okla. The Southwest City Fire Chief had eyes on it, but the storm went south of Tiff City, he said.

Southwest City Police Chief Bud Gow said officials indicated that a warned tornado was headed directly to Southwest City Wednesday night. Luckily, the system veered off to the northeast.

A FEMA shelter at the grade school, that also serves as a gym, was open for residents, he said.

When asked what time the shelter was opened, Gow said the night's activities were a little crazy.

"It was nuts. Most of the night was a blur," he said.

Officials sounded tornado sirens three times that night, and the shelter was filled to capacity, he said. No injuries, damage or rescues were reported or took place, Gow said.

Gow finally rolled into bed that morning at 3, then was up again at 5:30, he said.

During his long day, he constantly relayed information to an officer and the Southwest City Fire Chief.

"We were taking care of the shelter and our people," he said.

Sweeten said the FEMA shelter at Southwest City was standing-room only.

"It did its job."

Flooded rivers looked to have decreasing levels by the next day, Sweeten reported. By Friday, the McDonald County Road Department crews cleared the trees and debris under the Elk Springs Bridge over the Elk River, just in time for the anticipated floaters over Memorial Day weekend. Storm winds and flooding waters pushed the trees and debris under the bridge last week. Crews removed the dangers that debris and trees posed, Sweeten said.

McDonald County residents are encouraged to sign up for a text alert system by texting their cell number to 888777. Approximately 5,000 residents are signed up for the service. With a population of nearly 22,000 residents in McDonald County, Sweeten is glad that a fourth is signed up for the service.

The McDonald County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page also posts updated alerts. Residents can still receive updated information, even if their electricity service goes out during a storm, he added. The page has grown tremendously in views during the last two storm events, Sweeten said.

In other preparations, officials recently placed a new tornado siren at Crowder College in Jane. Sweeten said the siren was placed before this last round of storms.

