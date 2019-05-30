McDonald County Boys Basketball 9th-12th Camp

The McDonald County boys' basketball program is having a basketball camp for current and aspiring Mustangs in the district.

The camp will be held from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, June 13; Friday, June 14; and Saturday, June 15, at the McDonald County High School gym. The cost of the camp will be $20. Camp costs also include a free Mustang basketball T-shirt.

The camp will focus on skills involved in becoming a successful varsity basketball team. Work will include various defensive sets, help-side concepts, offensive drills and implementing new plays and expectations.

If you want to be a Mustang, then please plan to attend! If you have any questions, please contact Coach Brandon Joines by calling 417-988-1484 or email at joinesb@gmail.com.

Please email or text coach Brandon Joines the following information to register:

First and Last Name

Grade (next year)

T-Shirt Size

Emergency Contact Name and Number

All checks may be made out to McDonald County Boys Basketball and can be paid at open gyms or at camp itself.

Sports on 05/30/2019