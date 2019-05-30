MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Organizers also provided photos from the time-period to help visualize the landscape of the stories and events, such as the burning of Struther's Mill (fromerly Honey Creek Mill) in 1910.

History buffs and those interested in their ancestry gathered in Southwest City Cemetery on Saturday to learn more about those laid to rest there.

Carmen Womack recounted stories of moonshine and murder, long-lost love, cross-country caravans, gambling gone wrong and a prisoner of war.

W.H. Hatfield was a pastor and night patrolman in Southwest City during the early 1900s. One evening, he was found shot dead in the middle of Main Street. Locals suspected Hatfield was murdered at the hands of a bootlegger.

Dr. Edward Croxdale was found in possession of a small-caliber pistol, thought to be the murder weapon, and was rumored to be intoxicated on the night of the shooting.

Despite maintaining his plea of innocence throughout his trial and incarceration, Croxdale was sentenced to life in prison. He served 11 years in the federal penitentiary before being paroled in 1939.

Years later, on his deathbed, Thomas "Art" Craigg allegedly confessed to Hatfield's murder.

Hatfield wasn't the only law enforcement officer killed at the hands of a criminal in the line of duty, though.

In 1900, Sheriff Richard Jarrett was attempting to arrest an escapee from the Pineville Jail. Jarrett located the escapee, who asked if he could retrieve additional clothes from his home before returning to the jail. Jarrett obliged and waited outside. When the escapee returned, he opened fire, killing Jarrett instantly.

The escapee was later shot and killed.

Nearly 300 of those laid to rest in Southwest City Cemetery are veterans -- from soldiers of foreign wars to Union and Confederate soldiers, including Cherokee regiments.

C.S. Shields was a Confederate soldier who was captured during a Civil War conflict, moved to Union territory and held until the end of the war. Shields is the great-great-grandfather of Nancy Brown, who attended the 2 p.m. tour on Saturday. Brown held relation to a number of notable family names, including the Lauderdales.

When the point where Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma meet was originally marked, the spot was designated by a piece of native stone with the date 1823. Local youth soon took to playing with the marker, often tossing it amongst a group of friends.

Brown said that one day while plowing his field, her great-great-grandfather Lauderdale discovered the tri-state marker discarded on his property. The original stone was eventually erected on top of a more formal marker.

While a number of individuals met their untimely death in war and lawless situations, many early settlers died from everyday hardships, such as typhoid fever, exposure, drowning or being gored by a bull.

One grave plot is the final resting place of a 43-year-old father who died of typhoid fever just three weeks before the illness took the life of his 2-year-old son.

The hand-made, often intricate and eye-catching, headstones of the era were also a point of focus. Some featured scenes depicting personal interests and others were branded with symbols of clubs, organizations and societies.

James D. Yeargain's headstone is made of a repurposed hitching post formerly found in front of his livery on Main Street. The hitching post ring is still intact.

One individual was laid to rest on the property but lacks a marker at all -- it's known as the Grave of the Unknown Gambler. The out-of-town traveler was playing cards in the basement of Struther's Mill when the other players suspected him of cheating. One gambler hit him upside the head with a pistol, knocking him out. The guilty party then transported the unknown man to the former entrance of the cemetery, on Spout Springs Road, and hung the man from a tree. They later buried him in a shallow grave not far away.

Among those buried at the cemetery are an alleged great-niece of the nation's first president, a distant relative of Davey Crockett and the wife of one of the Mormon church's founding members.

Elizabeth Ann Whitmer Cowdrey was married to Oliver Cowdrey, who translated the Book of Mormon, was one of the Three Witnesses of the Book of Mormon plates and worked closely with Joseph Smith before being excommunicated.

In 2006, the Mormon Historic Sites Foundation erected an ornate headstone at Cowdrey's grave, detailing her involvement in the church.

