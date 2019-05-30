As we gathered to worship on Memorial Day Sunday at Mill Creek Baptist Church, the American Flag adorned our altar table as a reminder of those who served our country and have passed along with other loved ones we have lost. Mrs. Tim McCain and Karen Gardner were celebrating birthdays. Ashley White shared a praise, and special prayers were requested for Don Chaney, the Hazelton family, Skip, Kevin, Denise's family, Mertie Harmon and the flood and tornado victims. Doug Cory greeted our visitors and read a thank you note from Don and Janet.

Jeanette Easter shared the devotional as she read about understanding the 13 folds in the flag and how it is folded. Each fold represents things such as life, people's hearts and allegiance, belief in eternal life, a tribute to the armed forces and those who we have lost, and the mothers and fathers who helped mold the men and women who serve. Jeanette recognized our veterans in attendance: Jimmy Easter, Tim McCain, Skip McKenna, A. Garvin and Mary McIlwain.

Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing, and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns, including "Leaning on the Everlasting Arms," and Jim and Kim LeeMasters provided special music.

As Brother Mark Hall began the Memorial Day message, he shared stories about his sister, Kathy, who loved to take walks. He said it is important to take time to do that. He also read Proverbs 17:3, "The refining pot is for silver and the furnace for gold, but the Lord tests the hearts."

Brother Mark began by talking about how expensive an education can be, but he also told us that education is not only expensive in college, but also on the farm and on the job." All education has a cost. Faith is no different. By faith, we learn to trust Him and, with that faith, come things that test faith. Our faith is continually being tested."

1 Peter 1:6-7 tells us why we are tested. "In this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while, if need be, you have been grieved by various trials, that the genuineness of your faith, being much more precious than gold that perished, though it is tested by fire, may be found to praise, honor, and glory to the revelation of Jesus Christ."

Brother Mark told us that the Bible tells us we are tested for the genuineness of our faith, as he talked about the Sunday morning test about going to church.

"It is hard to get there, go and pass the test. There are lots of circumstances that test us. Every Christian faces the test, for instance, when someone we love is sick or injured. We want them to get well and keep them with us, but He takes them. Life is a one-way street. Dying is easy for the believer, but living is hard when you lose someone. We may have keepsakes that remind us of the person we have lost and we try to keep them in pristine condition. God is keeping them in pristine condition in heaven. They no longer are sick or injured. Christians never meet for the last time. Life without Jesus is nothing but hopeless, but life with Jesus is an endless hope. What do you have?"

John 11 tells the story of Martha and the death of Lazarus. Jesus told her, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?"

Martha answered the faith test by telling Jesus "Yes, Lord, I believe that You are the Christ, the Son of God, who is to come into the world."

Brother Mark told us that we will all die, but if we believe in Jesus Christ we will still live eternally. "It is OK to miss our loved ones but, as Christians, they are in pristine condition with God. We will see them again because we believe. Do you believe? We have those memories in our heart of those we have loved and lost, but the joy is we will see them again as Christians in Heaven. Remember that life with Jesus is an endless hope but life without Jesus is a hopeless end."

Our hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All," and Bobby Bryan gave the benediction.

Vacation Bible school will begin on Saturday, July 13, and there will be a signup sheet for volunteers next Sunday.

Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel or 8 1/2 miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road. Everyone is welcome.

Religion on 05/30/2019