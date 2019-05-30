Division I

The following cases were filed:

Angela K. Hill vs. Jason C. Hill. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Irneo E. Lopez Mejia. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

David Lyle Mitchell. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle plates.

Angel Lyn Cook. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Delbert Z. Anderson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jason R. Harrison. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Keith Edwin Ward. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Sierra Cheyanna Hoffhines. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Mary Lynn Fagan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brian Timothy Harris. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Katelin Michelle Forbes. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Brady T. Metzger. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Timothy Adrian Neale. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

John L. Vorisek. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Discover Bank vs. Steph L. Webb Nicoletti. Contract -- other.

Rick Stockett vs. Roddy Lett et al. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Rafael Martinez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brittany L. Kloos. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brady T. Metzger. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Colton Kyle Tidwell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Austin Lane Byrd. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Sandy Leticia Samuel. Failure to register motor vehicle and operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield or excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Jacob Matthew Taylor. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob A. Covert. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Latonia Bettie Bailey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Carole Denise Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Patricia Beagail Chavez. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Juan Walter Rodriguez. Failure to register commercial property carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight and driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Steve Albert Carpenter Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin Dale Gouge. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Todd R. Ritchie. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Tomas Salazar Sanchez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher Michael Warning. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jesus Angel Belloso. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lorene Cole. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mary Lynn Fagan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Billy Dee Deutenberg. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Eva Liz Villanueva. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mersiner Armisais. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Twinsy Bonchy. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield or excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Irvin Jonathan Garcia. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Erik W. Jensen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Marshall Stanley Foreman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Donovan L. Ryan. Domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Crystal Ryan. Domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a firearm -- shoot at/from motor vehicle at person/motor vehicle/building.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Lendall S. Wilson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Mersiner Armisais. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $69.50.

Michael Elliott. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Melessa Harris. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Barbara E. Jupina. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side windows. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Natasha Crosby Kile. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Eduardo A. Munoz Martinez. Fish without a permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Caleb Michael Noblitt. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Todd R. Ritchie. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $44.50.

Hugo D. Rodriguez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Leeann Shaw. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Liguo Tian. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Michael Andrew Wilmoth. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side windows. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Felonies:

None.

