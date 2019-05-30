During the rescheduled meeting on Thursday, May 23, Anderson's board of alderman chose to purchase remote-read water meters -- an investment that members expect will help identify leaks and reflect more accurate water revenue in the future.

The decision came after a presentation by Travis Norris, with Schulte Supply, a Neptune meter retailer.

Norris confirmed that the meter is compatible with Anderson's current water billing system and can remotely read water meters from a cell phone application while driving by within distance.

The meters store 96 days of data that can pinpoint an account's hourly usage. Norris testified that this information has minimized other municipality's water loss and provided accountability of each customer's usage due to the system's flow accuracy.

The meter also features backward and forward system compatibility.

Norris said that the meter can pick up readings from 15-year-old meters within 30 seconds on the app; just as it does with the newest edition. He estimated the entirety of Anderson's meters could be read within 30 minutes time.

Norris provided a quote of $16,995 for a starter package to manage the city's 850 current accounts, noting Schulte Supply could begin installation within 1 to 2 months. The city would then pay approximately $26,000 annually for 10 years with the first payment due in one year's time. The council voted to purchase remote-read water meters.

Council members then heard from Garrett Brinks, of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, and Cody Greene, with the USDA, regarding loans and grants to fund improvements in water storage and progress on paving projects.

Greene said Anderson does not qualify for a community block grant because the population falls 2% short of the poverty requirement but the city could qualify for loans. Anderson would first need to conduct a water-rate study to ensure any loans would be repaid.

An environmental study would also need to be conducted prior to applying for the loan.

Greene also brought up passing a bond issue to fund infrastructure improvements to the water system.

Mayor John Sellers said that paving projects are the first priority but noted the city needs to "get things done without breaking our piggy bank."

"Anderson and McDonald County are poised for big growth in the next decade and we need to prepare," he said.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Seth Daniels informed the council that the department received a donation for window tinting on the K-9 patrol vehicle.

In light of recent severe weather, Fire Chief Dave Abbott confirmed the city's storm sirens function well.

He presented the council with a bid for a new HVAC unit at the fire station. The unit comes with a 5-year warranty from Mace Systems at a cost of $4,000.

The bid includes the cost of raising the unit to prevent future flooding. The council voted to approve the purchase.

Abbott also reported receiving 54 calls for service, extinguishing four fires and checking two gas leaks. Mayor Sellers noted the importance of responding to gas leaks in order to prevent an issue from escalating.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported a water loss of 38.7% in March -- a 2.9% decrease from the previous month.

"That is the lowest I've ever seen it or heard of in my time with the city," he noted.

Shoemaker said it has been a light month, with only seven emergency leaks repaired.

Shoemaker said the water department is awaiting a permit to replace 3,600 feet of water line on West Highway 76, from Anderson Street to the city limits, citing frequent leaks and weekly flushing of the lines as the reason for priority.

Shoemaker reported speaking with the commission about Sellers Road, which washes out extensively with each rain. Mayor Sellers equated the area to "no man's land," where neither the city nor county claims supervision. Shoemaker estimated the street department has spent 20 to 24 hours of labor repairing Sellers Road in the last two days.

The council discussed borrowing equipment to repair recent flood damage.

Shoemaker reported replacing a water line on Bellevue Road, rebuilding the motor at the main lift station due to clogging and putting the sludge truck back into service.

He noted that three water department employees would be attending water and wastewater certification classes in the coming month.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to pay $2,000 from the General Fund to Operations and Maintenance to repay an internal loan;

• Voted to pay $5,000 towards the city's Arvest line of credit.

General News on 05/30/2019