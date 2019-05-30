April 3

• Commissioner John Bunch received phone calls from residents with complaints regarding construction on Little Missouri Road, southeast of Jane.

April 8

• Commissioner Bunch received another phone call on April 4 from a resident with a complaint regarding construction on Little Missouri Road.

• Commissioner Bunch received a phone call on April 4 from attorney Trent Bond, of St. Louis, regarding Belmont Road, north of Anderson.

• Commissioner Bunch received a phone call on April 5 from Jeff's Auto regarding the easement between Jeff's Auto and Gordon Hollow Road. Jeff stated he and Parnell were working out details to move forward on a new easement and will let the Commission know when an agreement has been reached.

• The Commission received notification from Jeff's Auto expressing agreement for the easement to be vacated. Commissioner Bunch motioned to vacate the egress/ingress between Jeff's Auto and Gordon Hollow Road at the property line, per the request of both owners. Motion passed unanimously.

• Lanagan Police Chief, Chris Creekmore, met with the Commission requesting the city of Lanagan be allowed to purchase one county vehicle.

April 10

• Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $58,833.75.

