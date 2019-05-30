With the Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is pleased to kick off the 2019 Holiday Heroes campaign. On Friday, May 24th and Tuesday, May 28th, blood donors at any CBCO Donor Center will have the opportunity to sign up for the program and get extra rewards for their commitment.

Holiday Heroes agree to give blood three times during critical periods surrounding holidays at one of our four convenient donor center locations. The first donation is completed when you sign up ONLY on May 24th or May 28th. Once signed up, you'll give a second time around Labor Day, and then your final donation will be either around Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Upon completion of the three donations required for Holiday Heroes, participants will receive 3,000 bonus LifePoints rewards, which may be redeemed for a variety of gift cards. Holiday Heroes will receive other rewards along the way, including different t-shirts or a Fandango movie pass at every donation.

"This is a popular program for donors because of the great things they get for giving, but it is a vital program for us to continue to meet the blood needs of the Ozarks," CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. "Donations often fall short of needs in and around holidays, so we sort of sweeten the pot to get donors to target those specific dates for their giving. It's great for us to say thanks to donors in this way, and it's certainly a good thing to have the blood on the shelves when it is needed."

For more information about the Holiday Heroes program or to make an appointment to give, go online to www.cbco.org/holiday-hero.

It takes around 200 blood donations each day to serve the patients at over forty Ozarks area hospitals. Please give blood when you can, and thanks for giving life to your community.

