Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- May 31

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance Friday evening, May 31. Roast beef dinner will kick the evening off at 5:30 p.m., and a special dance will begin at 7 p.m. This is a senior prom night out! The band playing will be the New Silverado. The cover charge is $6, and refreshments are available all evening. Please call 417-5-628-3314 or 476-3079 for information.

Cherokee Bowhunter's Archery Club -- June 1

The Cherokee Bowhunter's Archery Club of Neosho will hold a 3-D Shoot with entry times beginning at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the club's archery range, located at Fort Crowder Conservation Area. To reach the club's range from Junction 59 and 60 at the Walmart Super Center, go east three miles to HH Highway, right on HH four miles to Parrot Road, then right on Parrot Road one mile to the range.

Entry fees are $12 for adult non-members, youth (ages 13-15) fees are $4, and kids (under 12) fees are $2.

There are 11 classes: Men's Open, Men's and Women's Bowhunter, Novice, Traditional, Senior Bowhunter, 60-plus, Ranger Finder, Men's Known 45 and Women's Known 40, Youth (ages 13-15), Cub (ages 8-12) and PeeWee (7 and under). Awards will be given in each class of either a plaque or a club T-shirt, depending on the number of shooters in each class.

For additional information, call Riley at 417-499-0335, JT at 620-215-3274, or Barb at 417-439-7054. You can also visit the website at cherokeebowhunters.org.

Annual Noel All-School Reunion -- June 1

The annual Noel All-School Reunion will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Noel Elementary School. This is for anyone who ever attended Noel School. Please spread the word to family and friends. Doughnuts and finger foods will be provided throughout the day, as well as coffee and water. Questions may be directed to Donna (Goss) Carter at 918-786-3568 or Jody (Van Houten) Lester at 417-475-6988 or email sltsnjdy@gmail.com.

MCHS Class of 1989 Reunion -- June 22

The class of '89 will hold its 30-year class reunion from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Pineville Community Center located at 602 Jesse James Road in Pineville. The theme will be Red, Black and White, business casual. The menu is TBD and BYOB. Please RSVP to Karla Carter Glass via email to Kglass71@gmail.com

Senior Center Activities -- Every Friday

There are crochet classes provided every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. Contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Senior Center Serves Lunch -- Daily

The McDonald County Senior Center, located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All seniors are welcome.

