This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 12

Christopher Greer, 33, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended

Brian Randall Jordan, 31, no address given, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and trafficking drugs/attempt to traffic drugs

Joe Arling McGuire, 29, no address given, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

May 13

Olsen Simiron Dara, 32, Noel, domestic assault

Joshua Ronald Fuentes, 26, Springfield, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

James Chas Galloway, 33, St. Joseph, Mo., hold for other county and non-support

Jarek Thomas Harris, 35, Springfield, driving while revoked/suspended, burglary and illegal burning

Cesar Danny Obezo, 29, Springfield, DWI -- alcohol

Manuel Poludenyk, 33, Springfield, domestic assault, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting, trafficking drugs/attempt to traffic drugs and deliver controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana or less

Ricardo Salazar, 44, Springfield, trespassing and parole violation

Isaac Nathaniel Samples, 22, Springfield, tampering with motor vehicle and burglary

Michael Ammon Selee, 30, Carthage, out-of-state fugitive and theft/stealing

May 14

Ashley Nicole Boggess, 21, Anderson, passing bad check

David Otis Brown, 51, Miami, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

George Banks Emberling, 40, Neosho, tampering with property of another, trespassing and theft/stealing

Ronald Dean Foote, 61, Gravette, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Thomas Edward Fox, 33, Noel, theft/stealing - motor vehicle/water craft/air craft

Jessica Ann Gonzales, 23, Noel, theft/stealing

May 15

Gracious Gift Barber, 34, Noel, theft/stealing

Betty Ann Griner, 48, Goodman, defective equipment

Tina Marie Ramer, 35, Noel, out-of-state fugitive and theft/stealing

May 16

Deblert Jeremy Cravens, 41, Anderson, expired plates and failure to register motor vehicle

Signah Ernest, 38, Decatur, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Latasha Nicole Watson, 27, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended

May 17

Miguel Hernandez, 29, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Michael A. Jackson Jr., 23, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and defective equipment

David Evan Lunson, 67, Topeka, Kan., DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and exceeded posted speed limit

Dornell Materne, 22, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

May 18

Kevin Gene Boese, 43, Grove, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended

Cassie D. Cash, 30, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Eddy Esiwini, 23, Noel, out-of-state fugitive and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width

William Wayne Johnson, 54, Marion, Iowa, out-of-state fugitive and DWI -- alcohol

General News on 05/30/2019