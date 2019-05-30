This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 12
Christopher Greer, 33, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended
Brian Randall Jordan, 31, no address given, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and trafficking drugs/attempt to traffic drugs
Joe Arling McGuire, 29, no address given, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
May 13
Olsen Simiron Dara, 32, Noel, domestic assault
Joshua Ronald Fuentes, 26, Springfield, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
James Chas Galloway, 33, St. Joseph, Mo., hold for other county and non-support
Jarek Thomas Harris, 35, Springfield, driving while revoked/suspended, burglary and illegal burning
Cesar Danny Obezo, 29, Springfield, DWI -- alcohol
Manuel Poludenyk, 33, Springfield, domestic assault, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting, trafficking drugs/attempt to traffic drugs and deliver controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana or less
Ricardo Salazar, 44, Springfield, trespassing and parole violation
Isaac Nathaniel Samples, 22, Springfield, tampering with motor vehicle and burglary
Michael Ammon Selee, 30, Carthage, out-of-state fugitive and theft/stealing
May 14
Ashley Nicole Boggess, 21, Anderson, passing bad check
David Otis Brown, 51, Miami, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
George Banks Emberling, 40, Neosho, tampering with property of another, trespassing and theft/stealing
Ronald Dean Foote, 61, Gravette, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Thomas Edward Fox, 33, Noel, theft/stealing - motor vehicle/water craft/air craft
Jessica Ann Gonzales, 23, Noel, theft/stealing
May 15
Gracious Gift Barber, 34, Noel, theft/stealing
Betty Ann Griner, 48, Goodman, defective equipment
Tina Marie Ramer, 35, Noel, out-of-state fugitive and theft/stealing
May 16
Deblert Jeremy Cravens, 41, Anderson, expired plates and failure to register motor vehicle
Signah Ernest, 38, Decatur, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Latasha Nicole Watson, 27, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended
May 17
Miguel Hernandez, 29, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Michael A. Jackson Jr., 23, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and defective equipment
David Evan Lunson, 67, Topeka, Kan., DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and exceeded posted speed limit
Dornell Materne, 22, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
May 18
Kevin Gene Boese, 43, Grove, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended
Cassie D. Cash, 30, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Eddy Esiwini, 23, Noel, out-of-state fugitive and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width
William Wayne Johnson, 54, Marion, Iowa, out-of-state fugitive and DWI -- alcoholGeneral News on 05/30/2019
Print Headline: Booking Report