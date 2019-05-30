MEGAN DAVIS MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/The Finley River Boys will return to entertain audience members with traditional bluegrass, country and gospel performances on their stringed instruments.

The Anderson Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival was rescheduled but will be back in full-force on Saturday. Festivities begin at 2:30 p.m. with the classic Doughnut Eating Contest sponsored by Poppy's Daylight Donuts and wraps up around 9 p.m. when the Finley River Boys strum their last note.

Doughnut eaters have a chance at bragging rights if they can eat doughnuts the fastest. Participants can register the day of the contest.

There are three age-groups competing. Contestants 6-years-old and younger will be tasked with eating one doughnut the fastest. Contestants 7-years-old to 12-years-old will be tasked with eating three doughnuts the fastest. And contestants 13-years-old and older will be tasked with eating six doughnuts the fastest. Winners get a trophy and the delight of being known as the fastest doughnut-eater in town.

Bluegrass entertainment sounds off at 3 p.m. when Greenland Station takes the stage. The six-piece band began as three high school friends from Greenland Public School, south of Fayetteville, Ark., who would play together as a hobby. One of the founding members retired due to illness, but the group remains strong with two of the original founders and three additional musicians. Greenland Station puts a bluegrass twist on music from all genres. At their core, they are a "bluegrass band that doesn't stick to the rules."

At 4 p.m. No Apparent Reason floods the speakers. No Apparent Reason will take the stage from 1 until 2 p.m. The group hails from Carthage and has been together, in some form, for more than 35 years. The six-piece band's first love is music, followed by serious comedy and hilarious bluegrass.

The Little Miss Strawberry Pageant will grace the stage at 5 p.m., with precious little misses of all ages from newborns to 13-year-olds. There will be four age-group divisions, with contestants being judged on poise, audience appeal, overall appearance and response (for contestants 3 years and older.)

Musical performances will return at 6 p.m. with Southern Tradition. The six-piece ensemble from Tontitown, Ark., is a bluegrass gospel group committed to wholesome values.

At 7 p.m. the Flyn' Buzzards will entertain. The five-piece ensemble from Southwest Missouri plays a variety of music, including gospel, oldies rock and country with a bluegrass flare.

The Finley River Boys will take the stage at 8 p.m. and close the curtain for the festival. The four-piece ensemble from Springfield is a high-energy, acoustic band that performs a variety of bluegrass, country, folk and gospel tunes. Four-part harmonies and intricate instrumental breaks provide a captivating experience. The Finley River Boys were recently featured at Silver Dollar City in Branson during the park's Bluegrass & BBQ Festival.

The Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival is a celebration of the history of the strawberry industry in Anderson. During the early to mid-20th century, the area was known as the strawberry capital of the world, as fruit growers in and around Anderson shipped more strawberries and fruit out of the area than any other location.

The festival features arts and craft booths, as well as retail and food vendors, with a focus on fresh, local, savory barbecue.

