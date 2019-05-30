"A Universe of Stories" is the theme of McDonald County Public Library's 2019 Summer Reading Program. Explore the wonders of our universe and learn about the solar system. Patrons are invited to try something new: learn new facts about space, read a new book, try a new craft, meet new people and much more!

Registration for reading logs to win amazing prizes provided by our generous local business and community partners is going on now. Participants must visit one of our locations to register. Registered participants must read 12 hours to be eligible for prizes.

Special programs are held weekly at Pineville and Southwest City locations for children, teens and adults. For a full schedule, visit our website at www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org or call the library for more information at 417-223-4489.

All programs are free of charge.

