We want to praise the Lord for Sister Naomi. She had to have an emergency surgery which was followed by complications, but you can't keep God's servant down. She blessed everyone with her presence at church on Sunday morning. She is still recovering, so please keep her in your prayers.

Also, we want to send best wishes to all the graduates. Especially one of our own, Micha, we are so very proud of your accomplishments. God has truly smiled down on you in this year. We have watched you grow in the Lord and become a fine young man. Good luck and don't forget your church family. We miss you and will keep you in our prayers.

When Pastor Bob Cartwright began his sermon, he asked a question that has crossed many of our minds. Why is our nation in such a mess? We blame the devil for everything, but in reality, sometimes it is because of our own actions and choices. That is the answer and it began at the top with our people in government and got bigger and bigger as it spread through the land. You cannot deny that wrong choices by those in command are very dangerous. There are those who would destroy the very standards by which we live.

In Revelation 12:7-9, we learn of a war in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought against his angels, but he did not prevail. The great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil and Satan, who deceived the whole world. He was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him. At this point a loud voice spoke, now is the time of salvation and strength. The kingdom of our God and the power of his Christ for the accuser of the brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night. So now you can see why we are at war against the evil one.

Luke 10:17-20 proves that we have power over the enemy through the name of Jesus. We just need to have faith that we can overcome things sent our way. There was joy among the people because of this power given. They realized that even the devils are subject unto us. Jesus answered rejoice not that the spirits are subject unto you; but rather that your name is written in heaven. Never misuse the gifts given us by our heavenly Father. He expects us to have wisdom and a right spirit concerning the power bestowed upon us. We are powerless without the blessings of our Lord. In Ephesians 6:12-13, there is a well-known scripture, "for we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers of the darkness of this world against spiritual wickedness in high places." Without the Holy Spirit, we would be defenseless against the forces of Satan.

Psalm 11:3-7 says, "If the foundation be destroyed, what can the righteous do? The Lord trieth the righteous but the wicked who loves violence his soul doth he hate." God does not uphold sin of any type. Those little white lies are not going unnoticed. In verse 6, he tells that, he shall rain fire and brimstone upon the wicked. Over and over we see bits and pieces of why our nation is in the mess it's in.

Mark 16:15-20 Jesus spoke, "Go ye into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature and if they believe and are baptized they shall be saved. Warning, He that believeth not shall be damned." So it is clear that our relationship with God determines our destiny. Do you see the connection? If we line up with the commandments of the Lord, we have power and can often change the outcome of a serious situation.

The word says, "If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I forgive their sins and will heal their lands." Now if that isn't plain enough, we need to really search the word until we realize our nation is in this mess due to a people who have not taken a stand against the wicked one and proclaimed that God is our refuge, our teacher, our Savior and he alone can turn this nation in the right direction. Let us join together and pray for a better lifestyle full of the love of God.

Come to hear more of the truth at the Cove Mission of Hope.

In closing, Pastor would like to invite you to attend our worship service at the Cove Mission of Hope in Lanagan, Mo. Our services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, with Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome, and God bless you is our prayer.

Religion on 05/23/2019