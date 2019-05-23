The McDonald County Commission released a notice on May 20, announcing the McDonald County Recycle Program has been reinstated after three months of suspension. The temporary halt in collection was issued when no recycling center was capable of handling the volume of recyclables that had accumulated in the county.

Cardboard, paper, aluminum, metal and plastic recyclables can be deposited at the drop-off site in the parking area of the McDonald County Jail in Pineville. Electronics, glass and tires are prohibited.

