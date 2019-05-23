Sheryl Lynn Benda

Oct. 6, 1960

May 14, 2019

Sheryl Lynn Benda, Long Lane, Mo., met her heavenly father on May 14, 2019.

She was born on October 6, 1960, in Neosho, Mo., and was a lifelong resident of Anderson, Mo., until moving to Long Lane in 2017.

Sheryl was married on November 8, 1977, to Frank Benda who survives at their home. She is also survived by her daughter Treysha (Johnathan) Hobbs of Long Lane.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, including her favorite grandson, Sebastian Hobbs. She will also be loved and missed by her sister, Robin Pfeiffer, her niece Jennifer Tice, her nephew David (Erin) Tice, and her great-nieces Kaitlin Tice and Heaven Tice.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Verdella Joann Otten and father, Henry Calvin Otten.

Sheryl is known for her Christlike spirit and unwavering faith. She had a very giving and kind heart. She was very devoted to her family and enjoyed babysitting her grandson, attending church, and fellowship with friends/family.

Memorial service was held Monday, May 20, 2019, at First Assembly of God in Buffalo, Mo., at 11 a.m. with Pastor Keith Pyles Officiating. There was another service Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Silver Moon Full Gospel in Neosho, Mo., at 2 p.m. with Pastor Craig Baslee officiating.

Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home; Phone: 417-345-2211; Fax: 417-345-2176

PAID OBITUARY

Russell John Brewer

Dec. 30, 1954

Feb. 17, 2019

Russell John Brewer, 64, of Anderson, Mo., and recently of Winnemucca, Nev., died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born in Cottage Grove, Ore., to Virgil and Laura Brewer. He married Sandra Hampton in 1976 and spent most of his life working in the transportation field. He enjoyed hunting, working outside, fishing, the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals sports teams. Later in life, he spent many years in Winnemucca, Nev., living on a ranch, learning to be a buckaroo, searching for arrowheads and hunting the elusive bull elk.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Russell Brewer; and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Brewer; two daughters, Kimberly Bowser (Travus) of Cabot, Ark., Kaitlyn Henson (Kolby) of Neosho, Mo.; two sons, Matthew Brewer (Angela) of Noel, Mo., Jeremiah Brewer (Ebenee) of Anderson; eight grandchildren; three brothers, David, Danny, Drex; and three sisters, Rebecca, Sunday, June.

Celebration of life will be Memorial weekend.

Donations can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Edward Arthur Fields

Sept. 28, 1940

May 14, 2019

Edward Arthur Fields, 78, of Goodman, Mo., died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in the comfort of his home after a recent decline in health.

He was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Osawatomie, Kan., to Charlie and Thelma (Wieland) Fields. He attended Osawatomie schools and served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, retiring in 1977. He was on the Newton/McDonald County Landfill Board and served the city of Goodman as Mayor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Charles, Herman and Bob Fields; two sisters, Dorothy Barrett and Jodie Clearwater; and a stepson, Tony Mitchell.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki Fields of the home; five children, Sherry Schimizzi (Jeremie) of Florida, Edward Schimizzi of Chesapeake, Va., Jason Fields of Osawatomie, Scott Mitchell of Goodman and Brian Mitchell (Timberly) also of Goodman; eight grandchildren; and brother, Ronnie Fields (Jean) of Colorado.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Lucille Mae Potarf

June 28, 1940

May 19, 2019

Lucille Mae Potarf, 78, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 28, 1940, in Noel, Mo., to Russell Potarf and Beulah Shields. She was an in home caregiver for several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Debby Gilbert; and a brother, Bob Potarf.

Survivors include her daughter, Becky Holtz of the home; five siblings, Don Potarf (Loretta) of Gravette, Ark., Ruby Cooper of Southwest City, Mo., Pat Salmon (Joe) of Granby, Mo., Butch Potarf of Noel, Jay Potarf (Christy) of Southwest City; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

