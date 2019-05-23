Courtesy photo Doug Crane of Joplin displays his talent in creating banjos at the recent New Bethel Heritage Festival. Crane has built more than 100 banjos.

Spring wet weather has not dampened the spirit of volunteers celebrating local heritage.

Supporters and volunteers of the New Bethel School renovation continue to complete restoration work and replant some of a new "Victory Garden" nearby.

Rainy weather kept several folks from attending the New Bethel Heritage Festival two weeks ago. Attendance was poor due to rainy conditions earlier that morning, said Karen Almeter, New Bethel Preservation Association founder.

The volunteers who are motivated to preserve history, however, are moving ahead to soon complete the baseboard trim and doors to the classrooms, Almeter said.

Volunteers also have replanted the portion of the new "Victory Garden" that was recently washed out by spring rains.

Almeter, who demonstrates spinning, will show that skill again at the upcoming "History Live" special celebration on Saturday, hosted by the McDonald County Historical Society.

Hand-crafted items, such as aprons, sunbonnets, lye soap and rag rugs, will be available in the Emporium in the Historical Museum in Pineville, she said. Those items remained after the New Bethel Festival, she added.

Still, those who attended the event had fun, Almeter said. Children rode miniature horses, made vases on the potter's wheel and made ropes. Janet Mote taught children to sew on her hand-crank antique sewing machine. Others washed clothes on a washboard.

Doug Crane of Joplin, who has built more than 100 banjos, showed how he creates the instrument.

Several Bunker Hill quilters showed children how to quilt by hand.

Josh Wagner, of "His Table," offered smoked chicken or pulled pork sandwiches with sliced potatoes and green beans and a sourdough biscuit, Almeter said. The Dutch-oven cooking was also excellent, Almeter said.

"They served four pots full of hash and no-bake cookies made in a Dutch oven."

The preservation association hosts the annual event to show and preserve the heritage of the school, and to raise money for the school's restoration. Organizers changed the name to the "New Bethel Heritage Festival" to more accurately reflect the mission. The old building served as a school from 1915 to 1948. Volunteers have been working hard over the past few years to completely restore the old schoolhouse.

Donations are always accepted.

The New Bethel School is located three miles west of Anderson on F Highway and north three-fourths of a mile on New Bethel Road. For more information, call 417-845-6855.

