Louis W. Hanes and Lori Hanes to Elk River Floats Wayside Campground. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Bertha F. Nichols to Stephen W. Holly and Brandy E. Holly. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Marcus Harris and Denise Wick to Raymond Linn Adams and Rebecca Lynn Adams. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Rodney W. Horn to Raymond Linn Adams and Rebecca Lynn Adams. Fairview Heights. Blk. C, Lot 7 through Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Federal National Mortgage to Eswin M. Lopez and Florinda Vasquez Mejia. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Charles W. McKibben and Toni L. McKibben to McKibben Farms, LLC. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Gene Bond to Mearl Bond and Elizabeth A. Bond. Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Merle L. Graham and Belva J. Graham to Nathan Sherman and Samantha P. Sherman. Sec. 17, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Lee Hodson and Lisa Hodson to Steven E. Bolain. Sec. 31, Twp. 23, Rge. 33 and Sec. 36, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Kenneth Frank Reynolds to Leona J. Reynolds. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Betty Gean Williams to Howard E. Marcum and Penny J. Marcum. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Patricia Anzar and Ernest Anzar to Jessica Anzar, Patricia Anzar and Ernest Anzar. Sec. 3, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Norma R. Sumler to Mark L. Sumler and Dayna A. Sumler. Sec. 33, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Mitchell Walden and Vicky Walden to Michael L. Walden. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael L. Walden to Gordon Stone and Theresa Stone. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

J&C Hendriks Property Management, LLC and J. Scott Investments, LLC to Judy Welshofer Dennis. Meadow Brook Estates. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Javene Gantt to Robert E. Kennedy and Kerin B. Kennedy. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Wells Fargo Bank to Seventeen Pluss, LLC. Green Acres. Lot 10. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 148 and Lot 159. McDonald County, Mo.

