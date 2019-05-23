Courtesy photo Michael and Walletta Freund will show blacksmithing and broom making during the McDonald County Historical Museum's "History Live," which launches the reopening of the museum every year on Memorial Day weekend. This year's opening is set for Saturday, May 25. Admission is free.

Local history buffs are interested in drawing more people to their "History Live" celebration on Saturday. That's why organizers are launching the first-ever poker run as part of the festivities.

Society president Karen Dobbs said organizers anticipate the poker run will draw even more people to the celebration on Saturday, May 25.

"We were looking for something different for people who don't normally come to the museum," she said. "We wanted something that would be of interest and gives them a reason to come and be out in the beauty of the county."

Saturday's lineup of events sparks the annual opening of the McDonald County Historical Society Museum on the Pineville Square.

All events feature family-friendly fun and are free. The poker run is the only event that requires a fee, she said.

The poker run, which begins and ends at the Pineville Square, will feature several spots and follow a path that is historic in nature. Those who wish to participate in the poker run can sign up and pay an entry fee. Participants pay $10 per hand, with $5 for each additional card. Those who wish to sponsor a hand may do so for $15. Winners are established by the number of points accrued by the cards and by certain items that are collected along the journey. Each participant is given a list and gains extra points by finding the items, Dobbs explained.

Participants are encouraged to travel by car or motorcycle.

The day's festivities kick off at 8:30 a.m. with music by Shockwave Karaoke & Mobile Entertainment.

Those who gather on the square for various activities can enjoy several demonstrations.

Mike Freund and Dennis Berry will show blacksmithing, Jerri Berry will show crafting, Karen Almeter will spin wool and Waletta Freund will share broom making. Campfire cooking will be shared by Dr. Quinalty, and there will be free samples. Jutta McCormick and the Master Gardeners will be on hand with information about gardening.

A pioneer laundry display will be available, with hands-on fun for kids.

Exhibitors will also have items to sell, Dobbs said.

In case of storms, an alternative location has been secured for exhibitors. Though the weather is predicted to be sunny and exhibitors plan to be outside on the square, Dobbs said the Pineville Community Center is a backup plan for exhibitors, should the weather bring rain.

All events will be held, rain or shine, she added.

At 11 that morning, Javan Stull, a former U.S. Army officer and a volunteer at the Carver National Monument, will portray Captain Harry S. Truman in the museum's courtroom.

"Truman's World War I service is a great story to tell about him and America's involvement in the first world war," Dobbs said.

Anyone who wishes to visit the museum may view exhibits. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about the museum.

The events also will feature re-enactors, music by Trilogy and the Heritage Jazz Band from the McDonald County High School, crafts, lunch, and refreshments such as pie by the slice. Dobbs explained that organizers use to auction off the pies but decided this year to sell the pies by the slice.

"What's better than to go to the country and get a slice of pie?" she said, laughing.

A 50/50 drawing will be held, with tickets at $1 each or six for $5. Doug Hall print tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

At 2 p.m., winners will be announced, including a bike show people's choice award, poker-run best hand, poker-run worst hand, the 50/50 cash winner, and the winner of the Doug Hall painting.

For more information about the free event, visit 417-223-7700 or email mcdonaldcohistory@olemac.net

General News on 05/23/2019