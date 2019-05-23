Our Pastor, Brother Mark Hall, was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for many, including Don Chaney and Skip. Several shared praises. Doug Cory greeted our visitors and opened the service with prayer.

Linda Abercrombie read a devotional from Proverbs 31 Ministries and shared 1 Thessalonians 5:18, "In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you." She talked about going through tough times and taking the bitter with the sweet. "Declare today, it is well with my soul. Where do you see Jesus' blessings today?"

With piano accompaniment from Susan Cory, Karen Stroud led the congregation in singing hymns of praise. We were blessed with special music from Jerry Abercrombie who sang, "What A Day That Will Be." Wayne Holly and Jerry served as ushers and collected the offertory.

Brother Mark continued the sermon series, "Quality of Walk," with Sunday's message, "Time and Money," as he read Matthew 6:24-34. He began by asking, "How do we get everything done we need to do?" He referred to an old Jim Croce song, "Cats in the Cradle," with the lyrics, "I'd love to dad if I can find the time." Brother Mark spoke about Matthew 6:24, where Jesus tells us, "No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon." (Money and all the material wealth it buys.)

Brother Mark told us that we try to control our tongues, but God knows our hearts, thoughts and intent. "We battle with our failures, but that doesn't make us a failure. It keeps you from enjoying the quality walk with God and keeps us wandering in the wilderness. It makes us appear hypocritical. We all think that everyone else has more time than we do. We profess to be a Christian, say that we are saved, talk about God but don't attend church. When we invite others to church and they say they don't have the time, we need to ask them in love and with humility if they truly believe that God's plan is perfect for them. Why would He not give you the time and money to worship with Him and rest on the day that he set aside for us?" Jeremiah 29:11-12 says, "For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope. Then you will call upon Me and go and pray to Me, and I will listen to you."

Brother Mark reminded us that God gives us seven days a week -- no more or no less for anyone. "He tells us one day is His and we are to give it back to Him. In a lot of cases, we have reduced that day down to one hour and then we steal His hour. Then one day, we discover that we are not walking as close to God as we once were. Remember, Jesus tells us no one can serve two masters. If the devil were in business, I bet his favorite would be the credit business. The devil wants us to serve Him." Proverbs 22:7 says, "The rich rules over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender." Brother Mark told us, "When our yearning capacity becomes greater than our earning capacity, we have reached a dangerous spot." To the young people, Brother Mark offers some advice, "Follow God, always make time for God. Don't spend more than you can afford. You don't have to have a lifetime accumulation now for you have a lifetime to accumulate."

Brother Mark pointed out five verses that we struggle with in 1 Timothy 6:6-10, "Now godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and clothing with these we shall be content. But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and harmful lusts which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows." Brother Mark asked, "How many people are drowning in debt? How you spend your time is more important than how you spend money. Financial mistakes can be corrected, but time is gone forever. We always find the time and money to do the things we believe are really important. If you made a list of how you spend your time and money, what would it show is important to you? You never find the time for anything. Time isn't something you find. If you want time, you have to make it. Time isn't something found. Don't give God the excuse that you don't have time. Will you make time for God. He made everything you love for you. Will you make time for Him?"

Our hymn of invitation was "Wherever He Leads I'll Go," and Wayne Holly gave the benediction. Next Sunday's message will be a special service on remembrance for Memorial Day.

Vacation Bible School will be held on Saturday, July 13, with the theme "Team Jesus." Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel or 8 1/2 miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road. Everyone is welcome.

