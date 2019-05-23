Division I

The following cases were filed:

Randy Evans Gray vs. Christina Leeann Gray. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Christopher C. Thomas. Failed to display certificate of vehicle inspection or approval, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another and failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion.

Marlin E. Borja-Lopez. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

William Craig Gardner. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Emily Grayce Davis. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brian Leon Judd. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Adrienne Michelle Judd. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Debbie M. Olmstead. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Shannon G. Gravette vs. Eddie W. Gravette. Judgment of dissolution.

Maria E. Salazar vs. Noe Salazar. Judgment of dissolution.

Heavenly D. Morris-Johnson vs. Kevin Johnson. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Jarret K. Aiken. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Randy James Barnhardt. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Emily Grayce Davis. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Billy Dee Deutenberg. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Nathaniel R. Fehr. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Brian Timothy Harris. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Theron R. Hines. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Lena M. Kirch. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $163.50.

Christina M. Platt. Operated motor vehicle without lighted lamps when using windshield wipers. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

James E. Shelton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Keith Edwin Ward. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Manuale Lamont Watkins. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Sherry Riggs. Suit on account.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. David Miller. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Ty S. Bequette. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Christopher M. Perry Sr. Fishing without permit for non-resident.

George Allan Martin. Littering.

Eduardo A. Munoz Martinez. Fishing without permit for non-resident.

Ernesto Cornejo-Salazar. Fishing without permit for non-resident.

Christopher M. Perry Jr. Fishing without permit for non-resident.

Guadalupe Alejandra Renteria. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Michael Andrew Wilmoth. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Cheryl L. Stafford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hector J. Wong Aquilar. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Emma V. Hernandez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sarah S. Madore. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Starla J. Kruckman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tyler J. Hilton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rick William Cleaver Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacquelyn Mary Karl. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

The following cases were heard:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Norman Boles. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jamie Cotton. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Andrew Joston. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Jeannie M. Laffiteau.Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Ramon Alvarez. DWI -- alcohol, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Three years unsupervised probation.

Megan Faith Berg. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Kevin D. Black. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Three years unsupervised probation.

Austin Lane Byrd. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Brian S. Camp. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Maria D. Cervantes. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Three years unsupervised probation.

Ernest Cornejo-Salazar. Fishing without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Jose Luis Martinez Loera. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $44.50.

Sandy L. Samuel. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

James E. Shelton. Failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $100. Three years unsupervised probation.

Malachi B. Smith. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left. Guilty plea. Fine of $84.50.

Ninius Taro. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Christopher Michael Warning. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

Maria D. Cervantes. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Joseph D. Cramer. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

John M. Howerton. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jeffery W. Sharp. Unlawful possession of a firearm and theft/stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Hank W. Starr. Forgery. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

