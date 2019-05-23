Lisa and Nick Riggins got the official go-ahead Tuesday night to create a duplex in Goodman.

In a public hearing held prior to the Goodman City Council meeting Tuesday night, aldermen approved amending the zoning from R-1 single family residential to R-2 two-family residential for property located in that subdivision.

A public hearing was first held April 23 on the matter. The newly formed Planning and Zoning Commission then submitted a recommendation to the city council.

All the formality means that the couple which operates Riggins Renovation LLC can begin work on offering quality low-income housing.

Nick, who is in real estate, and Lisa, who is a designer, said they found a lot of properties did not qualify for FHA approval.

"Low-income property in good shape is very much needed," Nick Riggins said.

The property, located at 131 N. Whitmore Street, features a house that was built in the 1920s. Riggins Renovation LLC is remodeling that house.

"We took it all the way down to the studs," Nick said.

After the house renovation is complete, the two will begin work on the duplex.

The projects are close to the school and will benefit the community.

Taking "one house at a time" is the goal, Lisa said. "We're making Goodman beautiful."

