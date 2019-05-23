MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Rob Manning, of Kansas City, Mo., is a longtime "Coop attendee" who likes to celebrate the event with eye-drawing attire. He and his wife, Gina, were married at the 2005 Chicken Coop Open event and renewed their vows at the tournament four years ago.

The 38th Annual Chicken Coop Open is scheduled to take over Wayside Campground in Noel from June 6 through June 9. The three-day dart tournament also features access to an 18-hole golf scramble, a chicken wing contest, a charity auction and float trips on the Elk River.

The Chicken Coop Open began 38 years ago in Chuck Gideon's chicken coop in Pineville. Gideon and a handful of friends gathered around the dartboard for some quality time spent tossing darts.

Over the years, the event outgrew his coop and was relocated to Wayside to accommodate the surge in attendance. The tournament is now put on by Mike Edwards, Pat Law and a host of friends who stay true to tradition.

Between 800 and 1,000 individuals from across the country flood the campground each year from Wednesday through Sunday -- approximately 250 of those try their hand in the tournament.

Players are paired up randomly. The two take turns throwing darts in rounds of either 501 or Cricket. The team with the best numbers is awarded the prize money and bragging rights for the rest of the year.

An entry fee of $10 is required to play, with an additional $6 fee to compete in assorted draws. This year, the price has been raised $1 to hire "chalkers" (individuals who keep score) for each round to keep the gears oiled and the darts flying.

Edwards said the biggest event is the Big Draw at 7 p.m. on Friday. It costs $11 to enter and the pay-out could earn you more than $2,000.

Darters of all ages are encouraged to take part in the Chicken Coop Open.

In addition to the adult tournaments, there are two youth divisions -- one for those 12 to 15 years old and another for those 11 years old and younger.

Organizers also host a Youth Flight Hunt on Saturday at 4 p.m. In this treasure-hunt-style adventure, a "flight" (the pronged end of a dart) is hidden around Wayside campground. Kids are then given clues to the location of the flight and whoever discovers it can exchange it for a cash prize.

Highlights include an 18-hole golf scramble at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Elk River Golf Course, the Big Draw at 7 p.m. on Friday, a round of Mixed Trips at 3 p.m. on Saturday, a chicken wing contest at 5 p.m. on Saturday and a charity auction at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Proceeds from the charity auction are distributed to darters in need throughout the year.

Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring a dart board for $35 can contact Mike Edwards at 918-533-7934.

General News on 05/23/2019