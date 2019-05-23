RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kurt Sij is the new owner of Pineville Bowl. He is updating the center, and it will reopen around June 1.

Pineville Bowl is getting some updates and will open soon.

Kurt Sij of Pineville is the new owner of the bowling center, and he brings several years of experience in the business. He managed his first bowling center in Bentonville, Ark., from 1995 to 1998. He took a break but managed the bowling center in Rogers, Ark., for the past five years.

"I had an opportunity to own instead of manage, and we're going to do a good job at it," he said.

He has put a fresh coat of gray paint over the red that used to be in much of the center. He is in the process of converting the pro shop into office space and turning the old office into the new pro shop because it is a bit larger.

He has updated the scoring TV screens. He promises cleaner lanes and says there will be repairs to the ball returns and pinsetters. He is updating the sound system and light show for rocking bowl. He is adding cold storage in the kitchen and draft beer.

"I'm really excited about it," he said. "It's a little scary but, once we get open and running, I'm going to feel better about it. It's going to be a great place to come bowl."

He said the center had three or four strong leagues before the previous owner closed it. He hopes to get those back and maybe some tournaments, but plenty of open play as well. He hopes people will come up from Bella Vista, Ark., as well as from McDonald County.

He noted the center will be open for lunch. Regarding the menu, he said the pizza was very popular on the menu before, so he will be keeping that. He will also be serving burgers, chicken wings and sandwiches.

"We will keep the menu pretty simple. We want to focus on good quality food and maybe a little less variety, especially to start," he said.

Sij said he still has some permits and inspections to work through, but he expects the center to open around June 1. He may hold a soft opening on Memorial Day weekend, he said.

The bowling center has been closed since September, he said.

